Opinion: Raising funds for listed companies to buy Bitcoin is a "toxic" leverage
Public companies raise funds to purchase Bitcoin by issuing new shares (ATM), bonds, preferred stocks, loans, etc., which is a destructive leverage.
PANews
2025/05/26 16:20
Web3 games have collapsed. How can we get out of the "cyber graveyard"?
The closure of Web3 game projects is due to multiple factors, including the high failure rate of the game industry itself, the difficulty of retaining players under the Web3 model, problems with fund allocation and financing models, and the deterioration of the macro investment environment. In the face of difficulties, the industry needs to return to its roots and make Web3 games fun first.
PANews
2025/05/26 12:24
Financing Weekly Report | 19 public financing events; OpenFX, a stablecoin cross-border payment infrastructure company, completed a $23 million financing round, led by Accel
Funds are mainly concentrated in the fields of stablecoins and centralized finance; QuantumLight, the quantitative venture capital firm founded by the founder of Revolut, completed the fundraising of its first fund of US$250 million; Theta Capital completed US$175 million in financing for its crypto venture capital fund.
PANews
2025/05/26 11:26
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.26)
Gitfish opens at a breakeven
PANews
2025/05/26 09:59
Weekly preview | FTX will begin paying bankruptcy claims of major creditors on May 30; Sui (SUI) will unlock tokens worth approximately $154 million
In the coming week from May 26, 2025 to June 1, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
PANews
2025/05/25 21:42
PA Daily | Cetus releases community update and resumes online aggregator; whale James Wynn closes $1.2 billion worth of BTC long position and opens BTC short position
Musk has changed the name of the X account from Kekius Maximus back to Elon Musk; Tether CEO said that although the United States is reviewing the stablecoin bill, Tether's focus is still on overseas markets; NFT transaction volume fell by 0.05% to US$129.8 million in the past 7 days, and Avalanche network transaction volume increased by more than 200%.
PANews
2025/05/25 17:08
James Wynn: From the slums to a crypto giant, a crazy $1.2 billion gamble
Recently, the former PEPE boss has transformed into a contract whale, frequently opening contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars in Hyperliquid, which has attracted the attention of the market.
PANews
2025/05/25 15:25
PA Daily | More than 30 members of Congress call on the Department of Justice to investigate Trump’s Meme Coin Dinner; Cetus offers a $5 million reward for hacker clues
The governor of Texas expressed support for the Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Act; HyperFND's official X account was hacked; James Wynn closed his PEPE position, making a cumulative profit of US$25.18 million; Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$212 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 8 consecutive days.
PANews
2025/05/24 17:23
Interpretation of Sei’s new white paper: What technological innovations are introduced in the Giga upgrade?
Sei introduced mechanisms including asynchronous execution, multi-proposer consensus, parallel transaction processing, and storage optimization in the Giga upgrade.
PANews
2025/05/24 15:11
Gavel Becomes the Rising Star of Solana’s Launch Platform. What is the Connotation of the Platform’s Test Coin IBRL?
Increase Bandwidth Reduce Latency is an important concept frequently mentioned by Solana co-founder Toly, which has attracted much attention in the market for the MEME coin with the same name, IBRL. At the same time, Gavel, the new Launchpad platform behind IBRL, has also become a new star in the Solana ecosystem by solving problems such as MEV and robot preemption.
PANews
2025/05/23 19:30
