PA Daily | $162 million of Cetus’ $223 million stolen funds have been frozen; the U.S. House of Representatives plans to review the Crypto Market Structure Act on June 10
U.S. senators plan to amend the GENIUS Act to limit the president's stablecoin conflicts of interest; Strategy will issue 10% Series A perpetual preferred shares with a total size of up to US$2.1 billion; Basel Medical, a listed company, announced that it has reached a US$1 billion Bitcoin purchase agreement.
PANews
2025/05/23 17:56
7 details of Trump's Memecoin dinner: Sun Yuchen, the largest holder, spoke, some people bought tickets for only $1,200, and protests took place outside the venue
The $TRUMP dinner has attracted widespread attention in the crypto market. Although the guest list is mostly anonymous, seven details of this crypto political dinner can still be pieced together from public information and on-site reports. For example, the top 220 holders spent an average of $1.78 million each, with the lowest cost being only about $1,200.
PANews
2025/05/23 16:40
Animoca Seeks US IPO, Is GameFi Still Worth Betting On?
Crypto gaming has long failed to meet expectations, but Animoca posted $97 million in profits last year, up 185% from 2023.
PANews
2025/05/23 14:35
A comprehensive review of the stablecoin ecosystem of 12 public chains: SUI has the fastest growth, and USDT TRON issuance exceeds Ethereum
As one of the most important forms of asset accumulation, stablecoins are not only an indicator of changes in asset flows, but also an important indicator of the market recognition of public chains. PANews analyzed the stablecoin data of the top 12 public chains, trying to outline a panoramic picture of the development of public chain stablecoins.
PANews
2025/05/23 12:52
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.23)
Solana adds multiple launch pads
PANews
2025/05/23 10:06
PA Daily | Bitcoin breaks through $111,000 to hit a record high; "Trump Coin Dinner" will be held in the early morning of the 23rd Beijing time
World Foundation sold WLD to a16z and others at market price to raise $135 million; the US stablecoin GENIUS Act motion was passed with 69 votes and entered the amendment stage; Solana Mobile: The second mobile phone Seeker will start shipping on August 4, and will launch the SKR token.
PANews
2025/05/22 18:45
Hong Kong's stablecoin legislation passed, JD.com and other technology companies are ready to go, and RMB stablecoin is expected to be included in the system
Hong Kong regulators have conducted certain supervision and testing on the operation plans of the three issuers in the stablecoin sandbox. Councillor Qiu Dagen expressed support for the establishment of stablecoins anchored to the Hong Kong dollar and the renminbi, strengthening Hong Kong as a digital bridge connecting the mainland and other countries, and advocating the government to issue licenses flexibly and speed up the approval process.
PANews
2025/05/22 17:36
Another player joins the InfoFi track, Cookie enters the market to tap into the attention economy. Who will win the competition with Kaito?
With the entry of new players such as Cookie, the evolution path of InfoFi has begun to diverge. From information capture to content pricing, from algorithm-dominated to community governance, the track is ushering in a new ecological game and paradigm shift.
PANews
2025/05/22 14:36
Bitcoin breaks through $110,000 to a new high. How high can it go next?
The rally appears to be driven by institutional and long-term capital rather than retail speculation.
PANews
2025/05/22 14:08
With an 8-fold increase in a single month and the blessing of Google's halo and the boast of 10 million TPS, is the new L1 Keeta a potential stock or just a hype?
With high-profile narratives such as "tens of millions of TPS" and "built-in compliance", as well as the astonishing 8-fold increase in its token KTA since May, Keeta quickly attracted the market's attention and capital.
PANews
2025/05/22 10:27
