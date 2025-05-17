MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
PA Daily | Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer; Binance Alpha launches SOON and Xterio
Binance will launch SOON tokens and start airdrops on May 23; the probability that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged in June is 91.4%; Raydium LaunchLab has created more than 119,000 tokens, with a graduation rate of only 0.21%.
MORE
$0.09747
-2.57%
ALPHA
$0.01454
+1.32%
SOON
$0.1442
-2.03%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001272
--%
Share
PANews
2025/05/19 17:30
Labubu successfully "entered the US", and the MEME coin with the same name LABUBU was hyped again
From being sold out in seconds on domestic e-commerce platforms to queues all night long at overseas flagship stores, from being the center of street snaps to being swiped on social media, Labubu is evolving into a cross-border cultural meme that is spreading rapidly. Behind this global trend, not only does it accurately hit the deep desire of young people to release their personality and express their emotions, it has also become an alternative asset that the capital market is competing for attention. Not only is the traditional collection circle flocking to it, but even the crypto world is also blowing the Labubu trend.
NOT
$0.002052
-3.11%
DEEP
$0.140931
-8.38%
MEME
$0.001942
-8.69%
LABUBU
$0.007287
-7.65%
PEOPLE
$0.01834
-7.56%
Share
PANews
2025/05/19 16:39
Data interpretation of Ethereum after the surge and rebound: the ecological cold and hot faults behind the value reconstruction
After a long period of depression, the market hopes to prove that Ethereum is still a low-value asset through this rebound, and the Pectra upgrade seems to provide evidence for this narrative. PANews attempts to outline the current true state of Ethereum through a comprehensive interpretation of Ethereum data. An Ethereum that is undergoing value reconstruction is gradually emerging.
HOT
$0.0009497
-4.63%
Share
PANews
2025/05/19 16:11
Beyond Stablecoins: How does Ethena build an on-chain financial engine?
Ethena is not just building a better stablecoin, it is building the monetary infrastructure of the Internet.
NOT
$0.002052
-3.11%
Share
PANews
2025/05/19 15:45
Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Perpl received $9.25 million in financing led by Dragonfly and will build a perpetual DEX based on Monad
Venture capital research firm PitchBook predicts that crypto startups will attract approximately $18 billion in venture capital funding in 2025, an increase of approximately 50% from 2024.
Share
PANews
2025/05/19 11:19
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.19)
Virtuals' latest IPO yields 50 times the profit, and the points rules are criticized
MEME
$0.001942
-8.69%
AI
$0.1221
-4.98%
MEMES
$0.00008923
+0.21%
Share
PANews
2025/05/19 10:13
Weekly preview | US lawmakers to hold final vote on stablecoin GENIUS Act; Trump to attend TRUMP dinner on May 22
In the coming week from May 19, 2025 to May 25, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
ACT
$0.03953
-3.53%
TRUMP
$8.88
-3.40%
HOLD
$0.00005536
-29.17%
Share
PANews
2025/05/18 21:08
PA Daily | Binance has issued an additional 3,860 tokens to users who received the REX airdrop; the UK plans to require crypto companies to report user and transaction data starting in 2026
Some of the invitees to the TRUMP dinner made profits through token trading, but their identities remained anonymous; the Hong Kong police smashed a money laundering group using virtual asset money changers, involving a total amount of 118 million yuan; venture capital firm A100x launched a $50 million second fund to support early-stage companies in the fields of AI, digital assets and blockchain.
FUND
$0.0279
-0.28%
REX
$0.026727
+3.17%
STAGE
$0.0000669
+33.80%
AI
$0.1221
-4.98%
SECOND
$0.0000097
-28.67%
Share
PANews
2025/05/18 17:11
Chaos in the Internet Capital Market (ICM): Order and Disorder in Decentralized Financing
While some players see the Internet Capital Market (ICM) as the future of startup financing, others see it purely as a profit-making tool. Without discipline or long-term synergy, ICM risks becoming just another “pump and dump” venue.
ORDER
$0.112
-5.40%
STARTUP
$0.016358
-21.15%
FUTURE
$0.15114
+29.26%
Share
PANews
2025/05/18 08:00
PA Daily | Galaxy Digital has been officially listed on Nasdaq; Binance Alpha has launched MIRAI and REX
Musk changed his personal profile picture and nickname to Kekius Maximus; SEC Chairman Paul Atkins attended the annual financial market regulation conference and delivered an opening speech; Vitalik will remotely participate in the ETH Beijing hackathon and deliver a speech; OpenAI launched a cloud-based software engineering agent Codex research preview version.
MIRAI
$0.004039
-9.21%
REX
$0.026727
+3.17%
CLOUD
$0.08408
-4.62%
ETH
$3,609.92
-4.51%
Share
PANews
2025/05/17 17:08
Trending News
More
Market News: Bo Hines says Trump will launch Bitcoin reserve plan "as soon as possible"
Fed's Hammack: Jobs report 'disappointing' but doesn't mean rate cut this week
Publicly listed company DevvStrea announces the deployment of its crypto funding strategy with its first purchase of BTC and SOL
The “Insider Whale” increased its ETH short position to 11111.11 half an hour ago, and its position profit exceeded $3.24 million
Boundless — active in the project with an eye on the drop