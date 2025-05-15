MEXC Exchange
April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month
The speculative frenzy is cooling, but developers are not stopping.
NOT
$0.002051
-3.16%
PANews
2025/05/17 14:33
On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?
The ETH/BTC exchange rate has broken out of its three-year downward trend, heralding the arrival of the altcoin season.
BTC
$115,218.74
-2.54%
ETH
$3,607.8
-4.65%
PANews
2025/05/16 20:00
PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30
Brazilian listed company Méliuz has purchased $28.4 million worth of Bitcoin; cross-border e-commerce company DDC Enterprise has launched a Bitcoin reserve strategy, aiming to reach 5,000 BTC within 36 months; Binance Alpha has added SuiNS Token (NS).
BTC
$115,218.74
-2.54%
MORE
$0.09747
-2.57%
NS
$0.11709
-4.80%
ALPHA
$0.01454
+1.32%
TOKEN
$0.01559
-8.99%
PANews
2025/05/16 17:30
Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting
As the price of Bitcoin returns to the high of $100,000 and the share price of MSTR continues to rise, the market's divergence on Strategy's valuation is accelerating. On the one hand, many large global institutions are quietly increasing their holdings of MSTR stocks, viewing it as an important financial tool for indirectly allocating Bitcoin; on the other hand, its highly volatile and deeply leveraged asset structure has also attracted the sniping of Wall Street shorts.
PANews
2025/05/16 16:31
Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm
Although Coinbase has taken a number of measures to respond, user attacks may have become the "norm."
PANews
2025/05/16 15:53
Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
PANews
2025/05/16 14:25
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.16)
10k opening plunge
MEME
$0.001941
-9.00%
AI
$0.1219
-5.13%
MEMES
$0.00008923
+0.21%
PANews
2025/05/16 09:52
Believe suffers from traffic backlash? The platform currency LAUNCHCOIN surge cannot hide the ecological concerns, and the community sentiment takes a sharp turn for the worse
Believe is experiencing a backlash in traffic. With the sharp pull of the platform currency LAUNCHCOIN, the successive appearance of tens of millions of fast-pass transactions, and the appeal of a group of Web2 entrepreneurs, Believe once occupied the C position in the recent Launchpad melee and became the focus of traffic. However, behind the excitement, with the platform's high withdrawal, frequent "scraping" phenomenon, and lack of sustainable narrative problems gradually emerging, the community FUD sentiment quickly heated up.
FUD
$0.00000003326
-4.80%
LAUNCHCOIN
$0.073417
-10.94%
PANews
2025/05/15 20:33
Bitcoin stabilizes with triple positive support, while Ethereum volatility surges and takes over market dominance
Bitcoin approaches all-time high, Ethereum surges: What do fund flows, volatility and skew indicators indicate?
FUND
$0.0279
-0.28%
PANews
2025/05/15 19:28
Binance Alpha points are intensifying, but the truth is not so good
In this seemingly winner-takes-all feast, there is a view that its huge traffic is "overflowing" to other ecosystems such as Sui and Solana, injecting vitality into them. However, what is the true situation of this spillover effect? What kind of far-reaching impact will this "hair-pulling" carnival ignited by Binance Alpha ultimately have on the industry?
NOT
$0.002051
-3.16%
SUI
$3.538
-5.76%
FAR
$0.000168
-14.28%
EFFECT
$0.006115
-0.95%
ALPHA
$0.01454
+1.32%
PANews
2025/05/15 17:56
