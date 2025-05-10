2025-08-01 Friday

A comprehensive look at crypto venture capital, a list of 10 types of crypto venture capital and classic rhetoric

“I used to work for a traditional financial company,” “Please work with my marketing agency,” “I want a reply within 24 hours.”
PANews2025/05/12 15:49
Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Recently, Binance Web3 Wallet has created a huge wave in the Web3 wallet market with its innovative "Alpha" gameplay. Its market share has risen sharply, occupying 90% of the market, which is remarkable.
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02159-8.74%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01454+1.04%
PANews2025/05/12 15:35
Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,271.29-2.49%
Ethereum
ETH$3,611.01-4.57%
PANews2025/05/12 14:10
Financing Weekly Report | 11 public financing events; Sentora, a DeFi project formed by the merger of IntoTheBlock and Trident, completed $25 million in financing

The market focuses on payment, asset management and DeFi projects.
DeFi
DEFI$0.002006+0.30%
PANews2025/05/12 11:00
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.12)

AI Agents Market Value Exceeds $11 Billion
Memecoin
MEME$0.001944-8.86%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1221-5.05%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008923+0.21%
PANews2025/05/12 10:12
Weekly preview | US April CPI data will be released; VanEck plans to launch new crypto-related ETFs

In the coming week from May 12, 2025 to May 18, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001272--%
PANews2025/05/11 21:46
PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group’s financial report revealed “significant deficiencies” in internal controls; BSV investors attempted to reopen a 2019 lawsuit against Binance; the floor price of doodles fell to about 1.5 ETH, a 24-hour drop of 47.1%; Pump.fun once again transferred 132,000 SOL to Kraken.
Moo Deng
MOODENG$0.16434-6.56%
Solana
SOL$168.49-4.67%
BitcoinSV
BSV$26.45-2.86%
Amp
AMP$0.003564-3.09%
Ethereum
ETH$3,611.01-4.57%
PANews2025/05/11 17:14
Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

TVL is just a vanity metric. What really matters is who controls the flow of liquidity, not who owns the protocol or even who hands out the most rewards.
Notcoin
NOT$0.002051-3.57%
FLOW
FLOW$0.3658-4.21%
PANews2025/05/11 10:30
PA Daily | US Vice President Vance will attend the Bitcoin 2025 Summit and deliver a speech; Resolv opens airdrop registration, the deadline is May 17

Binance Alpha adds Doodles (DOOD); Lido will launch dual governance to reduce governance risks; Telegram launches a gift market based on TON blockchain NFT; Coinbase launches 24/7 Bitcoin and Ethereum futures trading services.
Doodles
DOOD$0.003258-4.40%
TONCOIN
TON$3.526-1.23%
Resolv
RESOLV$0.186-4.74%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01454+1.04%
Vice
VICE$0.01298+4.84%
PANews2025/05/10 17:11
Insider revelations: How was Trump tricked by Ballard's encrypted propaganda post?

From close friend to outcast in the White House, how did lobbying firm owner Ballard anger Trump?
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004678+2.43%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.015639-5.22%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.881-3.39%
PANews2025/05/10 10:00

Market News: Bo Hines says Trump will launch Bitcoin reserve plan "as soon as possible"

Fed's Hammack: Jobs report 'disappointing' but doesn't mean rate cut this week

Publicly listed company DevvStrea announces the deployment of its crypto funding strategy with its first purchase of BTC and SOL

The “Insider Whale” increased its ETH short position to 11111.11 half an hour ago, and its position profit exceeded $3.24 million

Boundless — active in the project with an eye on the drop