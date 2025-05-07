MEXC Exchange
Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...
Profits come from selling, not holding.
PANews
2025/05/08 15:54
Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?
Recently, a financial technology company called Antalpha submitted a prospectus to Nasdaq, planning to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) under the code "ANTA". Antalpha is a financial solution provider in the field of Bitcoin mining. However, the close connection with the mining giant Bitmain and the intricate relationship with Bitmain co-founder Zhan Ketuan disclosed in its prospectus make this IPO full of meanings worthy of further investigation.
PANews
2025/05/08 15:28
MEME ecological restoration in progress: the front effect helps funds and sentiment to recover, but liquidity still needs to be broken
Recently, the sentiment of the MEME market has gradually warmed up, but the overall ecosystem is still in the early stages of recovery, and the confidence of funds has not yet fully recovered. At the same time, in the context of insufficient liquidity and high emotional sensitivity, the head effect has gradually become the core driving force of traffic and funds, especially the synergy of platforms and tools has further amplified the market influence of the head, making it a key variable in the flow of funds and emotional fluctuations.
PANews
2025/05/08 10:27
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)
bnb chain zoo market
PANews
2025/05/08 10:12
Progress of Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Bills in U.S. States | Continuous Update
New Hampshire officially signed the HB 302 bill, becoming the first state in the United States to pass the "Strategic Bitcoin Reserve" (SBR) legislation. PA Graphics summarizes the latest progress of Bitcoin strategic reserve bills in various states in the United States.
PANews
2025/05/07 22:53
PA Daily | Futu Securities launches BTC, ETH and USDT deposit services; China’s central bank announces interest rate cuts and reserve requirement ratio cuts
New Hampshire became the first state in the United States to pass "Strategic Bitcoin Reserve" legislation; US Senators proposed the MEME Act, which intends to prohibit the president and members of Congress from issuing Meme coins; Moonshot launched urmom ($urmom).
PANews
2025/05/07 17:30
Solana presents a new way to play MEV, with atomic arbitrage accounting for half of the transactions. Is it a hidden vault or a new sickle?
A new type of atomic arbitrage is becoming the main source of transactions on the Solana chain. Now, one out of every two transactions on the Solana chain may be used for atomic arbitrage.
PANews
2025/05/07 15:42
New Hampshire signed the first state Bitcoin reserve bill in the United States. More crypto legislation is ready to be enacted, which may set off a trend of imitation by other states.
New Hampshire has become the first state in the United States to include "digital gold" Bitcoin in its state fiscal reserves, establishing a legal status and policy framework for Bitcoin. According to the drafter of the bill, the core purpose of this policy is to provide the state fiscal system with a tool to hedge against inflation and diversify its investment portfolio.
PANews
2025/05/07 15:19
Trading time: China's "double cut", Bitcoin volatility, on the eve of the Fed's interest rate decision, who is controlling the global financial rhythm?
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
PANews
2025/05/07 13:30
Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team
Recently, Clanker founder and CEO Jack Dishman announced that the project developer Proxystudio has decided to resign immediately because Proxystudio was exposed for a "criminal record" - when working on the well-known DeFi project Velodrome Finance, it stole about $350,000 worth of funds from the team's wallet. Although he later returned the funds, the incident still brought far-reaching negative impacts.
PANews
2025/05/07 10:34
