Hackathon "attack" guide: How can developers stand out in the competition?
In addition to the technology itself, contestants should form teams as early as possible, come up with novel ideas, interact more with the judging panel, and pay attention to the presentation session.
PANews
2025/05/05 09:00
Weekly preview | The Federal Reserve FOMC announces interest rate decision; the U.S. House of Representatives may release a draft cryptocurrency regulation before the hearing on May 6
In the coming week from May 5, 2025 to May 11, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
PANews
2025/05/04 21:09
The public game chain Ronin and the ecological game ROMW are caught in a Rashomon of mutual tearing, and users "pay the bill" for the breakup
In this Rashomon incident, the actions and attitudes of both Ronin and ROMW disappointed the players and the community.
PANews
2025/05/04 19:13
PA Daily | "Stock God" Buffett announced that he will retire at the end of the year; Arthur Hayes: U.S. debt pressure and stereotypes may hinder the United States from increasing its holdings of Bitco
The governor of Arizona vetoed the state's strategic Bitcoin reserve bill SB 1025; Fidelity Investments: Bitcoin may surpass gold's dominance at any time; Arthur Hayes: U.S. debt pressure and stereotype issues may hinder the United States from increasing its holdings of Bitcoin.
PANews
2025/05/04 17:11
APY up to 9%, 20 types of stablecoins with yield
The APY of most yield-bearing stablecoins is between 2%-5%.
PANews
2025/05/04 10:51
Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots
This article analyzes the performance of Telegram bots, AI agent bots, and CEX/DEX trading bots to help traders choose the best automated trading tools.
PANews
2025/05/03 14:40
How did "Penguin Chain" Abstract achieve over 1.3 million users and over 50 million transaction volume in just three months?
From Pudgy toys to the chain empire, the Fat Penguin ecosystem is rising.
PANews
2025/05/03 11:42
PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising
Meitu founder Cai Wensheng purchased Tin Hau Commercial Building for about HK$650 million and will build an AI-Web3 entrepreneurship center; the U.S. House of Representatives will release a draft cryptocurrency regulation before the hearing on May 6; Binance Alpha added Housecoin (House) and XAI gork (gork).
PANews
2025/05/02 17:14
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May
Ten games launched their latest events including beta versions, new game modes and airdrops.
PANews
2025/05/02 16:30
Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?
The market for encrypted payment products and payment cards (U cards) is becoming increasingly diverse. With the recent launch of new products such as OKX Pay, Infini Card, and Solayer Emerald Card, the discussion has heated up again. In this article, PANews sorted out several popular Web3 payment products, focusing on their payment functions and reward mechanisms.
PANews
2025/05/02 13:51
