PENGU price rebounds violently, Pudgy Penguins' multi-line cooperation drives market heat
Recently, whether it is the strong rebound in coin prices, the significant growth in NFT sales, or the continued expansion of the brand, Pudgy Penguins has demonstrated strong growth momentum in multiple dimensions.
PANews
2025/04/28 15:09
Trading time: Trump's approval rating hits 80-year low after 100 days in office, Bitcoin's whale selling pressure of $94,000 to $99,000 becomes the focus of the breakthrough
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
PANews
2025/04/28 14:25
ProShares will launch three XRP futures ETFs, which were misinterpreted as spot ETFs and caused a "misunderstanding". The XRP derivatives lineup is expanding
A piece of news about "SEC has approved the listing of ProShares Trust $XRP ETF" spread in the market, but because the original text was worded as a general category "XRP ETF", it was mistakenly believed that this was the first approval of a US altcoin spot ETF, causing short-term emotional fluctuations in the market.
PANews
2025/04/28 14:17
Financing Weekly Report | 14 public financing events; decentralized AI startup Nous Research completes $50 million Series A financing, led by Paradigm
7 financings totaled tens of millions of dollars; RockawayX completed the fundraising of its second early-stage fund of US$125 million, and will jointly launch the accelerator center "Solana City" in Dubai with the Solana Foundation and development company Helius Labs on May 1.
PANews
2025/04/28 10:39
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.28)
pump.fun Graduation rate rebounded significantly
PANews
2025/04/28 10:09
8 major projects collectively bet on MCP. Will AI Agent usher in a second wave of hype?
The MCP protocol, which is being launched and gaining traction by many projects, is the missing link that connects AI agents to the real world and to each other.
PANews
2025/04/27 20:00
Weekly preview | Trump's second son Eric Trump attends TOKEN 2049 Dubai; Arizona's two Bitcoin reserve bills may go to final vote
In the coming week from April 28, 2025 to May 4, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
PANews
2025/04/27 19:20
PA Daily | Binance Alpha will launch HAEDAL; 45.4% of Korean investors are optimistic that BTC will outperform gold in the next 6 months
Binance Alpha will launch Haedal Protocol (HAEDAL) on April 29; Market news: IMF said El Salvador has stopped using public funds to invest in Bitcoin; Willy Woo: Bitcoin's fundamentals have turned bullish, and the market may go sideways or rise slowly.
PANews
2025/04/27 17:30
The dark tide under the "vintage" effect: Crypto funds usher in the silence before dawn
For crypto funds established during the period of massive money printing during the pandemic, they are currently experiencing the painful backlash from the "bad year."
PANews
2025/04/27 16:52
Aptos inflation governance dilemma: AIP-119 proposal sparks controversy, ecological prosperity may be the solution
Recently, the Aptos community has been embroiled in a heated debate over a proposal to reduce staking returns, AIP-119. Supporters see it as a necessary measure to curb inflation and activate ecosystem liquidity, while opponents warn that it could weaken the decentralized foundation of the network and even trigger capital outflows.
PANews
2025/04/27 13:04
