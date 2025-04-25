MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.27)
BONK launches Meme coin issuance platform Letsbonk.Fun
MEME
$0.001941
-7.35%
BONK
$0.00002699
-3.46%
AI
$0.1221
-4.90%
LETSBONK
$0.03884
-8.37%
FUN
$0.011225
-0.66%
Share
PANews
2025/04/27 10:12
PA Daily | Binance announces listing and delisting standards; BlackRock has purchased $1.2 billion worth of Bitcoin this week and currently holds 2.77% of the total BTC supply
Circle executives denied seeking a U.S. banking license; Trump Meme Coin team refuted rumors of a "$300,000 dinner entry threshold"; BITWISE NEAR ETF was registered in Delaware; decentralized AI startup Nous Research completed a $50 million Series A financing round, led by Paradigm.
BTC
$115,300.07
-2.51%
MEME
$0.001941
-7.35%
U
$0.01106
+1.18%
AI
$0.1221
-4.90%
Share
PANews
2025/04/26 17:24
Ten thousand words to sort out the history of US tariffs: History will not repeat itself, but it will be copied
Is the Trump administration's imposition of tariffs a stroke of genius or a bad move?
NOT
$0.002053
-3.61%
MOVE
$0.1316
-4.56%
BAD
$0.00000000833
-9.65%
TRUMP
$8.884
-3.48%
Share
PANews
2025/04/26 14:31
A new paradigm for Bitcoin perpetual hedging: How does Aegis use short contracts to create a decentralized stablecoin YUSD?
Aegis is an early-stage project aiming to build a stablecoin that does not rely on fiat currencies, oracles, or permissioned collateral.
NOT
$0.002053
-3.61%
STAGE
$0.0000669
+33.80%
Share
PANews
2025/04/26 10:42
In the era of stablecoin expansion, how can BNB Chain become the highway of future finance?
More and more institutions, money and users choose BNB Chain for stablecoin activities. For example, the US dollar stablecoin USD1 recently launched by the Trump family WLFI has chosen this as the main battlefield for issuance.
MORE
$0.09749
-2.64%
BNB
$763.16
-4.52%
FUTURE
$0.15096
+29.09%
TRUMP
$8.884
-3.48%
USD1
$0.9996
+0.04%
Share
PANews
2025/04/25 19:03
PA Daily | ARK Invest raises Bitcoin's target price to $2.4 million in 2030; Binance Alpha will launch Sign
Binance Alpha will launch Sign (SIGN) on April 28; ARK raised Bitcoin's bull market target price to $2.4 million in 2030; Citi predicts: the total supply of stablecoins may reach $3.7 trillion in 2030.
ALPHA
$0.01455
+1.11%
ARK
$0.4291
-3.98%
SIGN
$0.06946
-4.48%
BULL
$0.003937
--%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001272
--%
Share
PANews
2025/04/25 17:30
Which city will be the crypto capital? Take a look at the 2025 crypto-friendly city index
The next global financial center will be dominated by cryptocurrency.
CITY
$0.9467
-2.02%
INDEX
$1.268
-6.35%
Share
PANews
2025/04/25 15:53
Trump’s meme coin crypto marketing script, a presidential dinner he may not attend?
Behind the rising trend, $TRUMP has just experienced unlocking. Is the “Presidential Dinner” a sincere reward to cryptocurrency holders, or a marketing campaign designed to boost the market?
NOT
$0.002053
-3.61%
MEME
$0.001941
-7.35%
TRUMP
$8.884
-3.48%
Share
PANews
2025/04/25 14:37
Trading time: The altcoin market rebounded and rose across the board, and Bitcoin encountered resistance in the supply-intensive area at $97,000
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
AREA
$0.01478
-1.98%
ROSE
$0.02445
-4.97%
Share
PANews
2025/04/25 13:47
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.25)
$SOL resumes on-chain trading
SOL
$168.5
-4.79%
MEME
$0.001941
-7.35%
AI
$0.1221
-4.90%
MEMES
$0.00008922
+0.20%
Share
PANews
2025/04/25 10:19
Trending News
More
Market News: Bo Hines says Trump will launch Bitcoin reserve plan "as soon as possible"
Fed's Hammack: Jobs report 'disappointing' but doesn't mean rate cut this week
Publicly listed company DevvStrea announces the deployment of its crypto funding strategy with its first purchase of BTC and SOL
The “Insider Whale” increased its ETH short position to 11111.11 half an hour ago, and its position profit exceeded $3.24 million
Boundless — active in the project with an eye on the drop