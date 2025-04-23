MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Solana validators face changes: the foundation intends to decentralize, and half of the validators face survival challenges
The Solana Foundation has introduced a new policy that attempts to increase the independence of validators by reducing their dependence on the foundation. But it seems that the final result may still be the optimization of large-scale small and medium-sized nodes.
Share
PANews
2025/04/25 10:13
Top 10 public chains compete for RWA: Ethereum ranks first, Solana ranks only sixth
Which chains have strong momentum in the development of RWA? Which traditional institutions are planning RWA?
TOP
$0.000096
--%
RWA
$0.003467
-1.02%
Share
PANews
2025/04/25 09:35
Bloomberg: Have U.S. Treasuries really lost their safe-haven appeal?
Some market watchers believe April’s market moves could signal a shift in the global landscape and a reassessment of assets that are critical to the U.S. economic dominance.
U
$0.01106
+1.18%
SAFE
$0.4202
-6.87%
Share
PANews
2025/04/24 19:20
Zora's coin issuance encountered a wave of negative reviews on the chain: early users were backstabbed, and the average airdrop per user was only $37
Zora, which has been "PUA" for many years, has finally issued its token. However, the community users who have been waiting for a long time have not been able to get the "big result" they wished for. When they opened their wallets, they only saw a "reward" that could not even cover the gas fee, not to mention that the token itself is useless. The community sentiment has been completely "broken".
NOT
$0.002055
-3.52%
USELESS
$0.271281
-4.19%
GET
$0.005717
+8.66%
TOKEN
$0.0156
-9.19%
ZORA
$0.06646
+6.73%
Share
PANews
2025/04/24 17:58
Opinion: Under the technical limitations, "Bitcoin DeFi" is just nonsense and an investment trap
The so-called "Bitcoin DeFi" does not actually exist. Whether it is BitVM, BitcoinOS, Rootstock or Soveryn, these projects are either extremely centralized or completely unrealistic.
NOT
$0.002055
-3.52%
DEFI
$0.002
+0.15%
Share
PANews
2025/04/24 15:50
Memecoin Current Status Analysis: Market Sentiment is Low but Data is Good
Memecoin is still the preferred tool for speculation, while Solana is like a casino/banker.
LIKE
$0.00972
-4.43%
Share
PANews
2025/04/24 14:27
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.24)
Trump to Host 'Trump Dinner' for TRUMP Token Holders
MEME
$0.00194
-7.39%
AI
$0.1222
-4.82%
TRUMP
$8.884
-3.48%
TOKEN
$0.0156
-9.19%
MEMES
$0.00008922
+0.20%
Share
PANews
2025/04/24 10:21
Dialogue with DCG founder: From Bitcoin pioneer to AI revolution, Barry's cryptocurrency empire and Bittensor vision
“I think 99.9% of crypto tokens have no reason to exist and are worthless.”
VISION
$0.0002813
+5.83%
AI
$0.1222
-4.82%
Share
PANews
2025/04/23 18:30
PA Daily | Bitcoin rises to fifth place in global asset market value ranking; Tesla holds $951 million in BTC
Trump admitted that the US tariffs on goods imported from China are too high and are expected to be significantly reduced; Trump: There is no intention to fire Powell, but the Federal Reserve should lower interest rates; Today's Fear and Greed Index rose to 72, and market sentiment is in a greedy state.
BTC
$115,324.86
-2.49%
FEAR
$0.0221
-1.99%
ROSE
$0.02447
-4.89%
INDEX
$1.268
-6.35%
TRUMP
$8.884
-3.48%
Share
PANews
2025/04/23 17:30
Masayoshi Son plans to join hands with stablecoin giant Tether to create a $3 billion crypto joint venture. Has the Bitcoin hoarding strategy entered the 2.0 era?
After investing heavily in AI, "investment madman" Masayoshi Son is also going to bet heavily on the crypto industry. The SoftBank Group he runs may cooperate with Cantor Fitzgerald, a company with close ties to the US government, and jointly establish a crypto joint venture with Tether, the largest stablecoin issuer, with a total scale of up to US$3 billion.
AI
$0.1222
-4.82%
Share
PANews
2025/04/23 16:17
Trending News
More
Market News: Bo Hines says Trump will launch Bitcoin reserve plan "as soon as possible"
Fed's Hammack: Jobs report 'disappointing' but doesn't mean rate cut this week
Publicly listed company DevvStrea announces the deployment of its crypto funding strategy with its first purchase of BTC and SOL
The “Insider Whale” increased its ETH short position to 11111.11 half an hour ago, and its position profit exceeded $3.24 million
Boundless — active in the project with an eye on the drop