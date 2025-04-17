MEXC Exchange
From a candy vendor to a crypto tycoon, Coinbase founder's entrepreneurial secrets and industry predictions
Brian Armstrong has always believed in a saying: "It's not the gold diggers who get rich, it's the shovel sellers."
PANews
2025/04/19 11:08
PA Daily | Zhao Changpeng said BNB is a meme coin; Trump hinted that the increase in US-China tariffs may end
Binance Alpha and Binance Futures will launch Balance (EPT); sUSD depegging intensified to $0.6825, with a 24-hour drop of 16.5%; Pump.fun Lianchuang: will continue to experiment at the intersection of social media and tokenization, but will not issue coins.
PANews
2025/04/18 17:30
Glassnode Chain Weekly Report: The macro environment is still unclear, and most of the losses are caused by new investors
Bitcoin recorded its biggest drop in this cycle, but the drop was still within the range of previous bull market corrections. Long-term holders generally remained profitable, and most of the losses were caused by new market participants.
PANews
2025/04/18 17:15
Dialogue with Dragonfly partner: BTC no longer needs marketing, will AI replace human partners?
“This year feels like the summer of tariffs and trade wars, and it may take a while to get over, but I am optimistic about the outlook for the crypto industry.”
PANews
2025/04/18 16:24
PA Chart | Who is betting on $WLFI? A list of public investors in the Trump family’s crypto project
Recently, DWF Labs spent $25 million to purchase $WLFI through a strategic private placement transaction. As this Trump family-backed project attracts more crypto investors with different styles, PA Chart has sorted out the institutions and individuals known to publicly bet on $WLFI.
PANews
2025/04/18 15:16
Behind the surge in Unichain TVL: a carefully planned liquidity feast, or the prelude to a new DeFi landscape?
Unichain's TVL has seen an astonishing jump since April 15, soaring from about $9 million to $267 million in two days. This figure has rapidly climbed it to fourth place among many Layer2s. Is Unichain's incentive-driven TVL explosion just a short-lived "wool-pulling" carnival, or is it an effective verification of the gorgeous transformation of Uniswap, the DeFi giant, from the protocol layer to the underlying public chain? Can Unichain take this opportunity to truly become the new home of DeFi?
PANews
2025/04/18 14:17
Trading time: European and American stock markets are closed today, and gold hits a new high, triggering speculation that Bitcoin will follow suit
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
PANews
2025/04/18 13:40
ParaFi Capital: How did Ethena grow into a DeFi cornerstone in just one and a half years?
Ethena’s USDe has become the fastest USD asset to reach 5 billion supply.
PANews
2025/04/18 13:07
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.18)
Solana revenues on the rise in April
PANews
2025/04/18 10:07
Migration of on-chain liquidity: After 15 months of ups and downs, who will remain standing after the hype subsides?
The future of DeFi does not lie in multi-chain expansion, but in protocols that can transform industry narratives into user habits.
PANews
2025/04/17 20:28
