PA Daily | Ethereum transaction costs drop to the lowest level in five years; Binance Launchpool will list Initia (INIT)

Musk was reported to have sent a private message to a cryptocurrency influencer asking for a child but was rejected; Binance&#39;s second round of voting for coin listings ended, with FTT ranking first in vote share; BNB Chain announced 13 projects that won the BNB AI Hack, including BINK AI, Botzilla, etc.
PANews2025/04/17 17:30
Base's official coin launch staged a marketing reversal, and MEME coin plummeted before V hit a new high

In the early morning of April 17, Base launched a high-profile campaign to create MEME coins such as &quot;Base is for everyone&quot;, but this carefully planned experiment of cultural revival on the chain went out of control and the official was pushed to the forefront of public opinion. However, after the crash was re-created and turned into a popular meme, the price of MEME coins unexpectedly reversed in a V-shape, and the sentiment on the chain also fluctuated.
PANews2025/04/17 16:16
Inventory of nine DeFi protocols that have not issued tokens and can participate in point mining

In crypto, the rewards of “one-click yield” are higher than in any other industry.
PANews2025/04/17 16:06
After saving 20% on a business trip to Hong Kong using the Web3 consumption platform, I chatted with the founder of Umy

PANews had a chat with Umy founder and CEO Alex who was also attending the event. In the bustling booth at the venue, Alex introduced to us the business logic and future blueprint for challenging the traditional OTA pricing system.
PANews2025/04/17 14:00
Anthony Scaramucci Interviews Propy’s Founder: The Future of Real Estate Has Arrived with Bitcoin Home Buying

“In the next decade,” she said, “you may be able to buy property anywhere in the world with just a few clicks—quickly, inexpensively, and without the fear of fraud.”
PANews2025/04/17 12:00
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.17)

Raydium launches LaunchLab token issuance platform
PANews2025/04/17 09:58
Data reveals the first three minutes of OM’s collapse: Who pulled the “death trigger”?

The snowball of OM’s collapse is getting bigger and bigger. Let’s go back to the very beginning. Who fired the first shot?
PANews2025/04/16 18:25
Exclusive interview with BitMEX CEO: Helping users become more mature traders, what is the user philosophy of derivatives product innovation?

In an exclusive interview, BitMEX CEO Stephan Lutz reviewed his journey from Deutsche Börse to BitMEX, and deeply analyzed BitMEX's product planning and strategic priorities for 2025. From the perpetual contract screening mechanism to user education in high-leverage trading, from AI-driven trading analysis to copy trading and multi-asset margin and other functional iterations, Stephan shared his deep understanding and insights into the crypto derivatives market.
PANews2025/04/16 17:32
PA Daily | WCT on Binance has a nearly 20% premium over OKX; TRUMP will unlock 4% of the total supply of tokens on April 18

Janover, a US listed company, announced an increase in its holdings of SOL by approximately $10.5 million; TRUMP will unlock 4% of the total supply of tokens on April 18, and the TRUMP developer chain still holds approximately $120 million of TRUMP; BNB completed its 31st quarterly token destruction, worth approximately $916 million.
PANews2025/04/16 17:30
Trump, an old fan of Monopoly, enters blockchain games, making another move in the crypto space

After successively laying out in the fields of NFT, DeFi, stablecoin, memecoin and crypto mining companies, Trump is now extending his tentacles to the field of blockchain games.
PANews2025/04/16 16:55

