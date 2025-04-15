Exclusive interview with OKX Global Chief Business Officer Lennix: Future boundaries and compliance of Web3 products

At this year's Web3 Carnival, PANews interviewed Lennix Lai, OKX's global chief commercial officer (CCO). This article will take a closer look at the strategic evolution path of OKX Web3 wallet, the cutting-edge practices of compliance exploration, the logic of shaping brand globalization, and his pragmatic suggestions for practitioners and entrepreneurs from the perspective of this executive at the forefront of encryption.