MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Weekly preview | Trump tokens worth $342 million will be unlocked on April 18; Layer1 blockchain Shardeum goes live on the mainnet
In the coming week from April 14, 2025 to April 20, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
TRUMP
$8.885
-3.48%
Share
PANews
2025/04/13 18:19
PA Daily | The United States exempts some products such as mobile phones and computers from "reciprocal tariffs"; OpenAI officially announced that GPT-4 will be retired at the end of this month and wi
The tariff exemption policy triggered a positive reaction in the crypto market, with Bitcoin breaking through the resistance level of $83,000; the cryptocurrency projects in which the Trump family participated had a total book profit of nearly $1 billion; BlackRock's CEO said that the economic recession may have begun, but the release of new liquidity could become a catalyst for cryptocurrency.
BOOK
$0.00000841
-12.02%
TRUMP
$8.885
-3.48%
MOBILE
$0.0003962
-5.66%
Share
PANews
2025/04/13 17:17
The Founder Funding Bible: Crypto VC Network Relationships
Who you raise money from at the seed or pre-seed stage is much more important than you think, as these investors tend to back your own projects again.
MORE
$0.09749
-2.58%
STAGE
$0.0000669
+33.80%
SEED
$0.001044
-1.50%
VC
$0.00469
-0.42%
Share
PANews
2025/04/13 15:45
PA Daily | Binance's second batch of voting coins will be listed on ONDO, BIGTIME, and VIRTUAL; Babylon Bitcoin staking function is now online
Binance executives met with U.S. Treasury officials last month to seek regulatory easing; Justin Sun responded to the WSJ report, saying he was not aware of the rumors and had a good relationship with CZ and the U.S. Department of Justice; Ethena Labs launched the USDe reserve certificate, which will be updated every week.
BIGTIME
$0.05859
-5.24%
AWARE
$0.007241
+6.29%
NOT
$0.002055
-3.52%
U
$0.01107
+1.28%
NOW
$0.00796
+0.37%
Share
PANews
2025/04/12 17:16
Paul Atkins officially takes over as SEC chairman: What does this mean for cryptocurrencies?
Paul Atkins has become the richest SEC chairman in decades, with some of his assets tied to cryptocurrencies. Paul Atkins' appointment will help crypto companies innovate and remove obstacles, but may not bring the strong momentum that investors expect.
NOT
$0.002055
-3.52%
Share
PANews
2025/04/12 13:05
Trump's tariffs are temporarily suspended, and we can sort out the investment opportunities in the 90-day window of the crypto market
“Trump’s decision to postpone the tariff increase for 90 days has eased market pressure, so I think all project owners will seize this window to launch tokens and mainnet launches.”
TRUMP
$8.885
-3.48%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001272
--%
Share
PANews
2025/04/11 17:42
PA Daily | Spot gold breaks through $3,200; Grayscale updates list of potential investment assets
Grayscale updates its list of potential investment assets; spot gold breaks through the $3,200 mark for the first time; Binance will launch PROMPTUSDT perpetual contracts with a maximum leverage of 25x.
GOLD
$0.00000000000031
+34.78%
SPOT
$0.0000000000000000000062
+0.06%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001272
--%
Share
PANews
2025/04/11 17:30
A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?
With the rise of large-scale language models, the demand for personalized software has never been greater. The Honcho platform launched by Plastic Labs uses a "plug and play" approach, aiming to allow developers to obtain in-depth user portraits without reinventing the wheel.
QUICK
$0.02042
-3.63%
AI
$0.1222
-4.82%
PLUG
$0.00005745
-1.27%
HYPER
$0.39548
-5.82%
LLM
$0.0009599
-8.62%
Share
PANews
2025/04/11 16:55
Digital analysis of the current status of trading robots: Solana is still the main battlefield, and newcomers surpass old players in multi-scenario games
As market sentiment gradually cooled down and the on-chain ecosystem entered a cooling-off period, the trading volume and revenue of trading robots experienced a cliff-like decline, and they were forced to usher in a new round of adaptation and transformation. At the same time, trading robots became increasingly "involuted", and the original simple high-speed snap-up strategy gradually failed, replaced by more complex functional expansion, more flexible trading strategies and higher standards of security capabilities.
MORE
$0.09749
-2.58%
LIKE
$0.009708
-4.55%
SNAP
$0.000003549
-4.59%
MULTI
$0.07678
-3.03%
Share
PANews
2025/04/11 16:53
With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?
The trillion-dollar restaurant economy is the most basic and largest consumer sector, and an ideal "testing ground" for the cryptocurrency industry to achieve large-scale adoption.
Share
PANews
2025/04/11 14:40
Trending News
More
Market News: Bo Hines says Trump will launch Bitcoin reserve plan "as soon as possible"
Fed's Hammack: Jobs report 'disappointing' but doesn't mean rate cut this week
Publicly listed company DevvStrea announces the deployment of its crypto funding strategy with its first purchase of BTC and SOL
The “Insider Whale” increased its ETH short position to 11111.11 half an hour ago, and its position profit exceeded $3.24 million
Boundless — active in the project with an eye on the drop