GUN tokens are now available on Launchpool, but Off the Grid has not yet migrated to the Gunz mainnet, which has led to it being questioned as a “ghost chain”
The launch of GUN tokens sparked a craze, but since "Off the Grid" has not yet been migrated to the GUNZ mainnet, it has raised questions about the "ghost chain". At the same time, the low circulation, high market value and excessive VC holdings of the tokens have also caused controversy.
PANews
2025/04/01 18:03
PA Daily | Binance announces KernelDAO as the 4th Megadrop project; Upbit adds COMP to the Korean Won market
A bill in the U.S. state of Rhode Island proposes to allow residents of the state to trade $10,000 worth of Bitcoin per month tax-free; PumpBTC on-chain airdrop claims will begin on April 2; Nigeria's SEC will regulate virtual asset service providers under the new law.
PANews
2025/04/01 17:30
"Living off the past" is not advisable. The crypto field cannot rely on network effects to build a holding moat
Only by constantly "doing things" can a project gain market recognition.
PANews
2025/04/01 17:22
Exclusive interview with Movement co-founder Cooper: A dropout teenager successfully counterattacked and built a multi-billion dollar project and received an increase in the Trump family's holdings
In this in-depth conversation, Movement co-founder Cooper Scanlon shared his thoughts on how he decided to drop out of school and join the crypto space. He analyzed Movement's unique advantages and future plans amid fierce competition, and combined with the U.S. regulatory environment, he offered unique insights into the industry's future development.
PANews
2025/04/01 16:16
BlackRock CEO's annual letter to investors: Bitcoin may challenge the global status of the US dollar, and tokenization is the future financial highway
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink released his annual letter to investors, posing a thought-provoking question: “Will Bitcoin undermine the dollar’s reserve currency status?” He also said that tokenization is becoming a key force in reshaping financial infrastructure.
PANews
2025/04/01 15:29
DeFi Yield Competition: Pendle and Rising Star Spectra
Review the development history of the two protocols, explain how they differ, and how their growth strategies will affect the future returns of DeFi.
PANews
2025/04/01 14:48
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.1)
A day without any new events
PANews
2025/04/01 11:17
Robots on the blockchain? RobotFi’s implementation mechanism and feasibility considerations
What is RobotFi? How can ordinary people participate?
PANews
2025/03/31 18:16
PA Daily | Gold prices hit a new high; Goldman Sachs raised the probability of a US recession and its expectations for tariff rates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products received $226 million inflows last week; among the top 500 tokens by market value, SAROS, SQD, and BROCCOLI saw monthly increases of more than 100%; Binance will add FUN/USDT and MLN/USDT perpetual contracts, supporting 50x leverage.
PANews
2025/03/31 17:30
Trading time: Gold hits record high, sucking blood from BTC, tariffs and non-agricultural data become the focus of the market this week
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
PANews
2025/03/31 15:00
