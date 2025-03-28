2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Why is Wyoming's creation of a multi-chain stablecoin, WYST, questioned by Republican colleagues?

Why is Wyoming's creation of a multi-chain stablecoin, WYST, questioned by Republican colleagues?

Wyoming’s stablecoin WYST has entered the testing phase on multiple blockchain networks, but after the test was announced, the plan was questioned by senior Republican politicians, raising concerns about Wyoming’s establishment of a CBDC (central bank digital currency).
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05641+1.31%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002315-20.14%
Multichain
MULTI$0.0768-2.96%
Share
PANews2025/03/31 13:13
Analysis: The bull market is still there, and 10 common market top signals have not appeared

Analysis: The bull market is still there, and 10 common market top signals have not appeared

When 5 of these signals appear, all positions can be sold.
Notcoin
NOT$0.002057-3.51%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.003937--%
Share
PANews2025/03/31 12:17
Financing Weekly Report | 11 public financing events; Chronicle, an oracle service on the Ethereum chain, completed a $12 million seed round of financing, led by Strobe

Financing Weekly Report | 11 public financing events; Chronicle, an oracle service on the Ethereum chain, completed a $12 million seed round of financing, led by Strobe

The investment and financing market showed a significant cooling trend, with both the total financing amount and the size of single transactions showing a significant decline.
SEED
SEED$0.001044-1.50%
Share
PANews2025/03/31 11:05
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.31)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.31)

Four.Meme is about to switch to PancakeSwap V2
Memecoin
MEME$0.001936-3.24%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1222-4.75%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008922+0.20%
Share
PANews2025/03/31 10:50
Weekly preview | Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” take effect on April 2; Terraform Labs opens a portal for crypto creditors to claim

Weekly preview | Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” take effect on April 2; Terraform Labs opens a portal for crypto creditors to claim

In the coming week from March 31, 2025 to April 6, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006115-0.95%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.887-3.46%
Portal
PORTAL$0.04643-4.50%
Share
PANews2025/03/30 21:15
PA Daily | Binance Wallet launches the "Trade with CEX Funds on DEX" feature; recently, about 8,000 bitcoins that have been dormant for 5 to 7 years have been transferred

PA Daily | Binance Wallet launches the "Trade with CEX Funds on DEX" feature; recently, about 8,000 bitcoins that have been dormant for 5 to 7 years have been transferred

The total number of users of South Korea&#39;s top five crypto exchanges reached 16.29 million, accounting for 32% of the total population; FTX will begin paying bankruptcy claims from major creditors on May 30; the daily trading volume of cryptocurrencies fell from a peak of $126 billion during the US election to $35 billion, a drop of 70%.
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13916+0.67%
Major
MAJOR$0.15794-1.63%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02159-8.71%
Share
PANews2025/03/30 17:16
PA Daily | Nasdaq submits Grayscale Avalanche ETF application to the US SEC; Trump pardons three co-founders of BitMEX

PA Daily | Nasdaq submits Grayscale Avalanche ETF application to the US SEC; Trump pardons three co-founders of BitMEX

The annual rate of the U.S. core PCE price index was 2.8%, higher than expected; the U.S. FDIC revoked the policy requiring banks to obtain a license before providing encryption services; South Carolina lawmakers proposed the &quot;Strategic Digital Asset Reserve Act&quot;, which would allow 10% of state funds to be invested in Bitcoin.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4834-7.07%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03952-3.13%
U
U$0.01109+1.37%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.269-6.13%
Share
PANews2025/03/29 17:26
Crypto investment frenzy: Why South Korea has become one of the hottest markets in the world

Crypto investment frenzy: Why South Korea has become one of the hottest markets in the world

When wealth anxiety, materialistic values and high-risk preferences are intertwined, this crypto investment craze that has swept nearly 10 million people has also become a mirror for observing South Korea&#39;s social and economic structure.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002315-20.14%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01838-7.21%
Share
PANews2025/03/29 12:47
From trust mechanism to valuation logic, in-depth analysis of the subtle "father-son relationship" between L1 and L2

From trust mechanism to valuation logic, in-depth analysis of the subtle "father-son relationship" between L1 and L2

2025 Cognitive Compulsory Course: What is the difference between L1 and L2?
L1
L1$0.00664-1.77%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005203-6.43%
Share
PANews2025/03/28 18:15
PA Daily | Ghibli's market value exceeds $40 million; Terraform Labs will open a crypto asset claims portal on March 31

PA Daily | Ghibli's market value exceeds $40 million; Terraform Labs will open a crypto asset claims portal on March 31

Binance announced the results of the first batch of voting for listings: Mubarak, CZ&#39;S Dog, Tutorial and Banana For Scale will be listed; Binance Alpha has launched GhibliCZ (Ghibli) and Ghiblification (Ghibli); the US SEC ended its investigation into Crypto.com without any enforcement action.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018626-5.66%
Ghiblification
GHIBLI$0.002012-7.02%
MUBARAK
MUBARAK$0.03757-5.74%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01456+1.32%
Banana Gun
BANANA$23.71-7.81%
Share
PANews2025/03/28 17:30

Trending News

More

Market News: Bo Hines says Trump will launch Bitcoin reserve plan "as soon as possible"

Fed's Hammack: Jobs report 'disappointing' but doesn't mean rate cut this week

Publicly listed company DevvStrea announces the deployment of its crypto funding strategy with its first purchase of BTC and SOL

The “Insider Whale” increased its ETH short position to 11111.11 half an hour ago, and its position profit exceeded $3.24 million

Boundless — active in the project with an eye on the drop