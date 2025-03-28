PA Daily | Binance Wallet launches the "Trade with CEX Funds on DEX" feature; recently, about 8,000 bitcoins that have been dormant for 5 to 7 years have been transferred

The total number of users of South Korea's top five crypto exchanges reached 16.29 million, accounting for 32% of the total population; FTX will begin paying bankruptcy claims from major creditors on May 30; the daily trading volume of cryptocurrencies fell from a peak of $126 billion during the US election to $35 billion, a drop of 70%.