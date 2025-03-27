2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Tether, the world's most profitable company per capita: its CEO is a former plastic surgeon, and its billions of profits are accelerating diversified investments

Tether, the world's most profitable company per capita: its CEO is a former plastic surgeon, and its billions of profits are accelerating diversified investments

With only a hundred people serving hundreds of millions of users around the world and leveraging tens of billions of dollars in profits, Tether, a &quot;money printing machine&quot;, is operating at an astonishing efficiency. The man behind all this, Giancarlo Devasini, has also achieved a gorgeous transformation from a plastic surgeon to a crypto-financial power, and has led Tether to accelerate its global expansion through diversified investments in mining, media, agriculture, etc.
Ethereum Classic
ETC$20.13-5.80%
Powerloom
POWER$0.01069-11.35%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01838-7.21%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00705-6.86%
Share
PANews2025/03/28 15:54
Trading time: Gold hits a new high before PCE data comes, OpenAI's new model detonates Ghibli concept

Trading time: Gold hits a new high before PCE data comes, OpenAI's new model detonates Ghibli concept

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000031+34.78%
Ghiblification
GHIBLI$0.002012-7.02%
Share
PANews2025/03/28 14:50
From former allies to tit-for-tat, data reveals the essence of the "civil war" between Pump.fun and Raydium

From former allies to tit-for-tat, data reveals the essence of the "civil war" between Pump.fun and Raydium

In the Solana ecosystem, a "civil war" involving hundreds of millions of dollars in transaction volume is unfolding. Pump.fun and Raydium, two platforms that once depended on each other, are now in a competitive situation.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00794+0.37%
FUNToken
FUN$0.01125-0.23%
Share
PANews2025/03/28 13:13
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.28)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.28)

Everything can be Ghibli
Memecoin
MEME$0.001936-3.24%
Ghiblification
GHIBLI$0.002012-7.02%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1222-4.75%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008922+0.20%
Share
PANews2025/03/28 11:14
Crypto market briefly recovered, here are 5 top projects that are about to go live

Crypto market briefly recovered, here are 5 top projects that are about to go live

Speculate on new things instead of old ones, interpreting 4 new public chains and 1 new stablecoin protocol.
SphereX
HERE$0.0004-4.76%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
PANews2025/03/27 19:19
Financial giants are flocking to issue stablecoins, and the duopoly of Tether and Circle will be broken

Financial giants are flocking to issue stablecoins, and the duopoly of Tether and Circle will be broken

Market data shows that stablecoins will process $16 trillion in transactions in 2024, with a total market value climbing to $238 billion.
Share
PANews2025/03/27 18:40
PA Daily | GameStop plans to raise $1.3 billion to buy BTC; Upbit will list WAL

PA Daily | GameStop plans to raise $1.3 billion to buy BTC; Upbit will list WAL

Coinbase supports the listing of ALT, PENDLE and L3; Deribit: More than 14.3 billion US dollars of BTC and ETH options will expire in Q1; The top two votes in Binance&#39;s first voting for listing coins are BANANAS31 and WHY.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,398.3-2.44%
Pendle
PENDLE$3.975-9.10%
Banana
BANANAS31$0.007246-1.25%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09745-2.62%
Walrus
WAL$0.3871-5.95%
Share
PANews2025/03/27 17:30
NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

The intelligent agent is like a digital assistant that can remember its interactions with users. It can perfectly demonstrate the three core characteristics of NFT: exclusivity, improvability and property traceability.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4834-7.07%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09745-2.62%
Wink
LIKE$0.009709-4.57%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004216-1.24%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004748-1.43%
Share
PANews2025/03/27 13:40
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.27)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.27)

Ghibli style pictures flood the screen of CT
Challenge
CT$0.0000055+5.76%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001936-3.24%
Ghiblification
GHIBLI$0.002012-7.02%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1222-4.75%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008922+0.20%
Share
PANews2025/03/27 10:36
Hyperliquid was attacked again, a 2-hour life-or-death thriller, and there is no winner in the hunting game of top exchanges

Hyperliquid was attacked again, a 2-hour life-or-death thriller, and there is no winner in the hunting game of top exchanges

In the middle of the night when the cryptocurrency market was turbulent, a precise attack on the decentralized derivatives exchange Hyperliquid took place quietly.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004929-0.66%
Share
PANews2025/03/27 09:38

Trending News

More

Market News: Bo Hines says Trump will launch Bitcoin reserve plan "as soon as possible"

Fed's Hammack: Jobs report 'disappointing' but doesn't mean rate cut this week

Publicly listed company DevvStrea announces the deployment of its crypto funding strategy with its first purchase of BTC and SOL

The “Insider Whale” increased its ETH short position to 11111.11 half an hour ago, and its position profit exceeded $3.24 million

Boundless — active in the project with an eye on the drop