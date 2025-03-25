MEXC Exchange
DeFAI summer is coming, are you ready?
DeFAI has shown remarkable relative strength against all other narratives over the past week. With improving macro and the Fed rate cuts on the horizon, the DeFAI bull case is becoming a reality.
READY
$0.003044
-7.81%
DEFAI
$0.00013
-9.28%
BULL
$0.003937
--%
PANews
2025/03/26 16:30
WLFI plans to launch institutional-level stablecoin USD1: first launched on Ethereum and BNB Chain, with policy dividends and Trump's brand effect as support
Recently, the Trump family's crypto project WLFI announced plans to launch USD1, a US dollar stablecoin suitable for institutions. This move not only demonstrates the Trump family's ambition in the crypto field, but is also seen as a key step for them to comply with regulatory trends and seize the market by leveraging brand effects.
NOT
$0.00206
-3.19%
MOVE
$0.1317
-4.70%
BNB
$763.96
-4.45%
EFFECT
$0.006115
-0.95%
TRUMP
$8.889
-3.44%
PANews
2025/03/26 15:24
Trading time: 15 projects started buybacks, Bitcoin and US stocks are correlated at several times the volatility level
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
PANews
2025/03/26 14:30
RWA track development acceleration: from new public chain Converge to Sky competition, BUIDL fund has exceeded 1 billion US dollars
The total value of on-chain real-world assets (RWA) has reached $19.53 billion, up 19.58% in the past 30 days. The RWA track has seen a number of key developments, covering public chain innovation, tokenization competition, mortgage-backed securities market, and real estate tokenization. In this article, PANews will briefly sort out and introduce these developments.
FUND
$0.0279
-0.28%
RWA
$0.003466
-1.05%
PANews
2025/03/26 12:25
Revealing the data manipulation of the crypto conspiracy group and the asymmetric harvesting of the actual circulation
How can VC-backed project owners implement the following manipulation methods through systematic operations to pave the way for their token price manipulation?
TOKEN
$0.01562
-9.29%
VC
$0.00469
-0.42%
PANews
2025/03/25 20:28
15 crypto projects have started a token repurchase wave. Is this a good way to save the market or a capital illusion?
In this article, PANews lists 15 crypto projects that have launched or announced token buyback plans in 2025, among which the DeFi track is the most active. Many of these projects have buybacks of tens of millions of dollars, but the transparency of execution varies, and in the sluggish market environment, the price reaction to buybacks is still mostly flat.
DEFI
$0.001998
+0.05%
TOKEN
$0.01562
-9.29%
PANews
2025/03/25 18:20
PA Daily | BlackRock to launch Bitcoin ETP in Europe; Movement to repurchase $38 million MOVE
The Oklahoma House of Representatives passed the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act; 893 BTC transferred from Mt. Gox’s hot wallet were transferred to the Kraken exchange; Bithumb will list the Redstone (RED) and Nillion (NIL) Korean won trading pairs.
BTC
$115,429.14
-2.44%
RED
$0.342
-1.75%
ETP
$0.0007655
-5.61%
NIL
$0.2907
-7.91%
ACT
$0.03948
-3.23%
PANews
2025/03/25 17:30
BTC Price Prediction 2025-2030: The Journey from $100,000 to $1.5 Million
This forecast analysis covers Bitcoin price trends, expert opinions, and future outlook.
BTC
$115,429.14
-2.44%
EXPERT
$0.000686
-6.66%
FUTURE
$0.15105
+29.17%
PANews
2025/03/25 17:05
Wall Street is hyping up uranium prices. Will Uranium Digital use blockchain to promote the financialization of uranium?
In sharp contrast to the importance of uranium is the backwardness of its market infrastructure. How can the uranium market truly enter the modern financial system? This is exactly the problem that Uranium Digital is trying to solve.
PANews
2025/03/25 10:50
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.25)
Binance's 100 million liquidity plan sparks controversy
MEME
$0.001939
-2.90%
AI
$0.1223
-4.67%
MEMES
$0.00008922
+0.20%
PANews
2025/03/25 10:39
