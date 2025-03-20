MEXC Exchange
Canary Capital frequently submits ETF applications. Has the copycat ETF application become a disguised advertising business?
Canary Capital, which was established only six months ago, has already submitted multiple applications for altcoin ETFs. However, this practice has also raised many questions about how big the real demand for these altcoin ETFs is? Or is this more of a gimmick and marketing trick?
$0.09752
-2.49%
SIX
$0.01995
-4.40%
PANews
2025/03/22 15:01
99% of airdrops are a waste of time. Don’t bother with these 5 popular projects.
True Alpha will never happen in a crowded place. Here are five popular “airdrop projects” for you to review briefly.
$0.000399
-5.00%
DON
$0.000574
-14.32%
T
$0.0167
-5.64%
ALPHA
$0.01456
+1.18%
PANews
2025/03/21 17:40
Telegram founder regains his freedom, TON officially announces VC buys $400 million in tokens, and the development dilemma may usher in a turning point
The TON ecosystem has fallen into a period of pain due to the single narrative logic, imbalanced resource allocation, impact of external events and fluctuations in market cycles. At present, TON may usher in a turnaround after the traffic ebbs. The news that top Western venture capital firms have helped buy $400 million worth of tokens and that the platform has been exclusively tied to Telegram has brought new growth expectations to TON.
TON
$3.542
-0.75%
PAIN
$1.1485
-5.07%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
FREEDOM
$0.00000004727
-11.24%
VC
$0.00469
-0.42%
PANews
2025/03/21 16:52
How does decentralization of intent simplify operations and remove complexity?
Why Intention Is the Superpower of Crypto Life
WHY
$0.00000002315
-20.14%
LIFE
$0.0000493
-0.64%
PANews
2025/03/21 15:33
Trading time: BTC bull market score hits a two-year low, and the layout of multiple ETF products is accelerating
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
BTC
$115,471.88
-2.40%
BULL
$0.003937
--%
PANews
2025/03/21 14:50
The altcoins are “bleeding”, are the VCs in the exit period the culprits?
Many of the hottest crypto VC firms may not survive the next few years.
NOT
$0.002062
-3.10%
VC
$0.00469
-0.42%
PANews
2025/03/21 13:45
The Turkish lira has been depreciating for many years. When the fiat currency is lost in the crisis, can crypto assets become a safe haven?
Looking back over the past five years, every time Turkey experienced a major currency devaluation crisis, Bitcoin trading volume mostly saw a significant increase. As global economic volatility intensifies, will cryptocurrency become a financial hedging tool for people in more countries with unstable currencies?
$0.09752
-2.49%
MAJOR
$0.15794
-1.63%
PEOPLE
$0.01839
-7.07%
SAFE
$0.4201
-7.05%
PANews
2025/03/21 12:35
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.21)
BSC meme looks forward to the interaction of Yijie every day
LOOKS
$0.019424
+6.57%
MEME
$0.001945
-2.60%
AI
$0.1224
-4.52%
FORWARD
$0.000101
-14.04%
MEMES
$0.00008922
+0.20%
PANews
2025/03/21 10:29
Comparison of Base, MegaETH and Solana pre-confirmation mechanisms: How to balance speed and security?
The pre-confirmation mechanism can improve the user experience, but it requires users to temporarily believe that the block producer is honest and reliable.
PANews
2025/03/20 19:28
Crypto AI Market Sentiment Survey: The Community is Clearly Divided, with Early Users Having the Most Bullish Sentiment
According to a recent Coingecko survey, nearly half of respondents are bullish on crypto AI products and token prices in 2025, but at the same time, more than a quarter remain cautious or bearish.
MORE
$0.09752
-2.49%
AI
$0.1224
-4.52%
TOKEN
$0.01564
-8.85%
PANews
2025/03/20 18:28
