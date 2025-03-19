PA Daily | EOS transforms into "Web3 Bank" and changes its name to Vaulta; Derive founder says cycle peak has not yet arrived

Filecoin ecosystem DeFi protocol Glif launched the GLF governance token and airdropped 94 million tokens; Analysts: Bitcoin is only experiencing "normal adjustments" and the peak of the cycle has not yet arrived.