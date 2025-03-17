MEXC Exchange
The crisis hidden in the chart: America’s growing “debt snowball”
DOGE, led by Musk, has not played its role effectively, and the US government will fall into an economic crisis due to debt.
PANews
2025/03/17 17:50
Mubarak set off the BNB Chain Middle East MEME trend, CZ and He Yi came on stage to help the chain sentiment
Last weekend, MEME coins led by Mubarak helped revive the sentiment on the BNB Chain. The long-inactive P players switched to the Middle East time zone and followed the rhythm to participate in the carnival. In this MEME hype craze, Binance founders CZ and He Yi became the promoters of the craze, personally taking on the memes and creating memes. Various MEME hype materials pushed the craze to a new height.
PANews
2025/03/17 17:37
PA Daily | The Bank of Korea has never considered including BTC in its foreign exchange reserves; BNB chain's 24-hour transaction volume exceeds Solana
CZ: Not every AI agent needs to issue coins, and should focus on practicality; US Treasury Secretary: There is no guarantee that the United States will not fall into recession; Jinshi: There are rumors in the currency circle that Trump may use the sovereign fund to buy Bitcoin.
PANews
2025/03/17 17:30
Interview with the founder of Selini Capital: From poker player to trader, the secret of doubling the money every year for 13 consecutive years
"For 13 years, Selini Capital founder Jordi's net worth has almost doubled every year."
PANews
2025/03/17 16:05
Trading time: CZ brings BNB on-chain market heat, global central banks usher in "super week"
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
PANews
2025/03/17 14:50
When AI meets RWA, how can on-chain real estate Propy create an efficient disintermediation model under the trend of artificial intelligence?
RWA is bringing more possibilities to the crypto world. At the same time, artificial intelligence and RWA are also being organically combined. Propy uses artificial intelligence technology and has become a typical case worthy of attention for the combination of the two technologies.
PANews
2025/03/17 13:37
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.17)
Meme coin from entry to mastery
PANews
2025/03/17 11:31
Fake collaboration, real traffic diversion? Can Sony Chain Soneium successfully launch mini games on the LINE platform?
Although Soneium has not yet reached a formal official cooperation with LINE, its strategic intention to rely on the 200 million active users of the LINE platform and expand the ecological influence through social games is self-evident.
PANews
2025/03/17 11:00
Financing Weekly Report | 14 public financing events; Encrypted payment company Mesh completes $82 million Series B financing, led by Paradigm
The heat of the primary market has decreased; in Q1 2025, venture capital funds in the AI industry were nearly US$20 billion, while US crypto venture capital financing in the same period was only US$861 million.
PANews
2025/03/17 09:24
Aave proposed a new plan, Horizon, to launch RWA products. The community was in an uproar, and the founder responded urgently...
Within days of the proposal being released, the community expressed strong opposition to the Horizon plan, especially questioning the potential issuance of new tokens and Horizon’s profit distribution mechanism.
PANews
2025/03/17 08:36
Trending News
Market News: Bo Hines says Trump will launch Bitcoin reserve plan "as soon as possible"
Fed's Hammack: Jobs report 'disappointing' but doesn't mean rate cut this week
Publicly listed company DevvStrea announces the deployment of its crypto funding strategy with its first purchase of BTC and SOL
The “Insider Whale” increased its ETH short position to 11111.11 half an hour ago, and its position profit exceeded $3.24 million
