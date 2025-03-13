2025-08-01 Friday

Economist Mark Carney officially takes office as Canada's Prime Minister. How will Bitcoin "critics" affect crypto policy?

As a heavyweight in the economic field, Carney has been called the &quot;Bitcoin critic&quot; for his negative comments on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.
PANews2025/03/14 13:42
Viewpoint: It is not advisable to "buy at the bottom" at the moment, wait for these three situations to occur

Although the White House crypto summit and Bitcoin reserve news did not meet market expectations, current macro uncertainty is still the main reason for the recent market crash.
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004721+3.32%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002061-3.14%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.015727-6.71%
PANews2025/03/14 12:23
Solana Sandwich Attack Returns: Priority Fees Become “Protection Fees”, and the “Dark Cycle” on the Chain Escalates Again

When Solana ecosystem fell into a trading volume decline due to the decline of MEME, a more hidden crisis is spreading. Recently, many users in the community complained that even if on-chain users paid priority fees (Tips), they still frequently encountered sandwich attacks.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09748-2.53%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001944-2.65%
Dark Eclipse
DARK$0.002369-5.99%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0189+2.71%
PANews2025/03/14 12:06
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.14)

Make Base great again
Memecoin
MEME$0.001944-2.65%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1224-4.52%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008922+0.20%
PANews2025/03/14 11:43
Trump 2.0: What new changes are coming to cryptocurrency regulation? A review of key policy adjustments in the eight weeks since he took office

In just eight weeks, from the resignation of the SEC chairman, to Trump signing two consecutive executive orders - announcing the digital asset development plan and the official announcement of the Bitcoin strategic reserve, to the White House hosting the first digital asset summit, the crypto market continued to react, fluctuating up and down with various policy changes, and the entire industry was both excited and nervous.
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004721+3.32%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.015727-6.71%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.889-3.45%
PANews2025/03/14 09:19
The old tree blooms new flowers, Sonic ecosystem grows against the trend, a list of major native DeFi projects

Can Fantom find a new path after changing its name to Sonic?
Major
MAJOR$0.15792-1.65%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.21267-4.47%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001998--%
PANews2025/03/13 18:00
PA Daily | Six members of Trump’s cabinet hold BTC or related investments; Ripple obtains Dubai license

Ripple obtains Dubai license and will provide encrypted payment services in the UAE; Founder of DeFiance Capital: The crypto market may have entered the final stage of the "Fat Protocol Theory"; CS2 skin investment performance exceeds cryptocurrencies and the S&P 500.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,484.79-2.39%
SIX
SIX$0.01995-4.40%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000669+33.80%
FAT NIGGA SEASON
FAT$0.002885-1.19%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.889-3.45%
PANews2025/03/13 17:30
Another hot spot in the cold market: Clanker is becoming the preferred AI Agent launch platform on Base

Viral tokens like $DRB launched by Grok are emerging on the Clanker platform every day, and more AI Agent projects are using it as their preferred token issuance engine.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09748-2.53%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062+0.06%
Wink
LIKE$0.009706-4.70%
DebtReliefBot
DRB$0.00015681-21.35%
GROK
GROK$0.001819-8.36%
PANews2025/03/13 16:29
How does the unsecured lending protocol 3Jane change the on-chain market?

On-chain behavior will have off-chain consequences, and 3Jane will auction the bad assets to US collection agencies.
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.0000000084-8.89%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0022887-4.05%
BounceToken
AUCTION$9.756-3.87%
PANews2025/03/13 15:18
Trading time: ETH/BTC hits a nearly five-year low, Bitcoin may continue to dominate the market

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,484.79-2.39%
Ethereum
ETH$3,620.15-4.43%
PANews2025/03/13 14:50

Market News: Bo Hines says Trump will launch Bitcoin reserve plan "as soon as possible"

Fed's Hammack: Jobs report 'disappointing' but doesn't mean rate cut this week

Publicly listed company DevvStrea announces the deployment of its crypto funding strategy with its first purchase of BTC and SOL

The “Insider Whale” increased its ETH short position to 11111.11 half an hour ago, and its position profit exceeded $3.24 million

