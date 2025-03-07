MEXC Exchange
Dapp report for February: User activity slows down, AI-related apps grow fastest
Daily independent active wallets fell 8% to 24 million, and the number of users in the AI, social and NFT categories increased.
GROW
$0.0091
--%
AI
$0.1225
-4.29%
NFT
$0.0000004749
-1.69%
PANews
2025/03/08 16:41
The first White House digital asset summit ended with no new policies released. The market fell after Trump reiterated previous policies.
As expected, the first digital asset summit at the White House did not bring any surprises, but was instead a performance show between Trump and supporters of the crypto industry.
WHITE
$0.0004728
+3.32%
NOT
$0.002059
-3.19%
HOUSE
$0.015727
-6.75%
TRUMP
$8.886
-3.36%
PANews
2025/03/08 11:07
PA Daily | The United States has established a Bitcoin war reserve but will not actively purchase it; SBF accepted the second interview in prison
Opinion: The U.S. government can put a maximum of 88,000 BTC into strategic reserves, and more than 110,000 BTC must be returned to Bitfinex; Manus clarified: He has never participated in cryptocurrency projects, token issuance or blockchain plans; Grok proposed "GrokCoin" as an AI-themed Memecoin.
BTC
$115,399.7
-2.46%
MORE
$0.09749
-2.55%
NOT
$0.002059
-3.19%
U
$0.01107
+1.09%
GROK
$0.001821
-8.26%
PANews
2025/03/07 17:30
Crypto Market Q2 and Q3 Predictions: AI Agents will gradually be implemented, and a new round of hype will come
As demand for small and medium-sized AI tokens recovers, launch platforms will regain attention.
HYPE
$39.23
-10.37%
AI
$0.1225
-4.29%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001272
+1.35%
PANews
2025/03/07 17:29
Behind the “underestimated” Solana DeFi: How to break the “ecological internal friction” between high-yield staking and lending protocols?
After the MEME craze subsided, the transaction volume on the Solana chain plummeted by more than 90%; the 7%-8% staking yield of the validator node sucked away liquidity like a black hole, and the lending protocol struggled under the yield suppression.
MORE
$0.09749
-2.55%
LIKE
$0.009706
-4.75%
MEME
$0.001941
-3.86%
DEFI
$0.001998
+0.05%
PANews
2025/03/07 16:41
The U.S. SEC collectively withdraws lawsuits against crypto companies. What other actions are worth looking forward to from the regulator?
If the Trump administration takes the three steps outlined below, it could be evidence that they value cryptocurrencies and care about the market.
U
$0.01107
+1.09%
FORWARD
$0.000101
-13.89%
TRUMP
$8.886
-3.36%
PANews
2025/03/07 14:16
OSL Trading Hours: Analysts’ views diverge, prepare for further market volatility
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews
2025/03/07 11:45
Trump's promised strategic Bitcoin reserve is here! Confiscated storage is not as good as expected, or more Bitcoin can be obtained without increasing the burden on taxpayers
US President Trump has officially signed an executive order to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve and a digital asset reserve. Since both reserves are mainly supported by "proceeds from criminal or civil asset forfeiture", the market has a negative reaction in the short term. However, some analysts pointed out that there may still be positive news about the "Bitcoin strategic reserve" in the subsequent congressional legislation.
MORE
$0.09749
-2.55%
HERE
$0.000399
-4.77%
ORDER
$0.1124
-5.46%
NOT
$0.002059
-3.19%
PANews
2025/03/07 11:28
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.7)
There aren’t many hot spots on the chain
T
$0.0167
-5.70%
MEME
$0.001941
-3.86%
AI
$0.1225
-4.29%
HOT
$0.000952
-4.32%
MEMES
$0.00008922
+0.20%
PANews
2025/03/07 10:15
Is there any hope for ETH? Make Ethereum cool again
Ethereum should take proactive measures to incentivize projects within the ecosystem to maintain a consistent vision, rather than relying on the market’s spontaneous alignment.
VISION
$0.0002813
+5.83%
ETH
$3,617.73
-4.47%
PANews
2025/03/07 08:30
