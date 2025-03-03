MEXC Exchange
OSL Trading Hours: The overall market maintains a bearish trend, and March 7 may become the key to the price trend of cryptocurrencies
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews
2025/03/05 11:20
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.5)
Pump.fun trading volume fell 94% from January
MEME
$0.001939
-3.96%
AI
$0.1222
-4.53%
FUN
$0.011286
+0.23%
MEMES
$0.00008922
+0.20%
PANews
2025/03/05 10:46
In the midst of the warm and cold times, we will comprehensively sort out the potential projects in the AI Agent track
Trump's national reserve plan boosted the market, but it returned to square one in less than a day. In the midst of the warm and cold weather, it is a good idea to concentrate on studying potential projects.
IDEA
$0.0000738
-6.93%
AI
$0.1222
-4.53%
TRUMP
$8.882
-3.40%
PANews
2025/03/05 10:30
PA Picture | One picture to understand the birth of Bitcoin and the 50-year history of cypherpunk development
Bitcoin and the Rise of the Cypherpunks: From Cryptography to the Decentralized Revolution
PANews
2025/03/04 18:08
PA Daily | Binance Watch tab adds 10 tokens including AERGO, ALPACA, AST; Arthur Hayes firmly believes that we are still in a bull market cycle
Binance HODLer airdrop launches the 11th project - GoPlus Security (GPS); Zora releases ZORA token economics: 10% for retroactive airdrops; Placeholder partners: Now is the bull market correction stage, not the top of this round of bull market.
AERGO
$0.11481
-4.42%
AST
$0.005932
+0.64%
NOT
$0.002058
-3.24%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
PANews
2025/03/04 17:30
Tips for entrepreneurs: 7 common pitfalls in building AI agents
Project success comes from innovation, execution, and resilience, not just launching a token or following a narrative.
NOT
$0.002058
-3.24%
AI
$0.1222
-4.53%
TOKEN
$0.01561
-8.92%
PANews
2025/03/04 17:10
Celebrity coin issuance no longer works? Ronaldinho's coin issuance encounters a collapse of trust
Since Trump, celebrity token issuance seems to have become a new business practice. On March 2, the famous retired football star Ronaldinho also announced the launch of his personal token $STAR10 on the BSC chain.
STAR
$0.007971
+0.83%
TRUMP
$8.882
-3.40%
TOKEN
$0.01561
-8.92%
TRUST
$0.000522
-5.87%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001272
+1.35%
PANews
2025/03/04 15:17
One day's bull market was followed by another waterfall: How to survive in the surging and plummeting crypto market?
In the current extremely volatile market, it is difficult to make long-term profits by luck alone. Only investors with highly professional trading strategies can survive in extreme environments and potentially profit from them.
BULL
$0.003937
--%
PANews
2025/03/04 13:00
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.4)
Who can make this money?
MEME
$0.001939
-3.96%
AI
$0.1222
-4.53%
MEMES
$0.00008922
+0.20%
PANews
2025/03/04 10:57
PA Daily | Trump said that the strategic crypto reserves will include BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP and ADA; ZachXBT said that Ripple still holds about $7.18 billion in XRP
ADA's 24-hour increase exceeded 70%, and its market capitalization ranking rose to eighth; Binance will restrict the trading of non-MiCA compliant stablecoins in the European Economic Area; crypto analyst Eugene said that it is not yet certain whether the market will rebound bullishly or adjust bearishly, and attention should be paid to the direction after March 7.
BTC
$115,373.49
-2.48%
SOL
$168.58
-4.78%
NOT
$0.002058
-3.24%
AREA
$0.01478
-1.98%
XRP
$3.038
-1.97%
PANews
2025/03/03 17:30
