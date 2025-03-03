PA Daily | Trump said that the strategic crypto reserves will include BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP and ADA; ZachXBT said that Ripple still holds about $7.18 billion in XRP

ADA's 24-hour increase exceeded 70%, and its market capitalization ranking rose to eighth; Binance will restrict the trading of non-MiCA compliant stablecoins in the European Economic Area; crypto analyst Eugene said that it is not yet certain whether the market will rebound bullishly or adjust bearishly, and attention should be paid to the direction after March 7.