MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Cel AI plans to transfer from the London Stock Exchange to AQSE to advance its Bitcoin strategy and currently holds 5.28 BTC
According to PANews on August 1st, UK-based Cel AI announced plans to delist from the London Stock Exchange (LSE) on September 1st and transfer to the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE)
BTC
$114,829.75
-2.79%
AI
$0.1207
-4.58%
CEL
$0.07517
-7.05%
Share
PANews
2025/08/01 15:08
Crypto Blockchain Industries has increased its holdings by 21.52 bitcoins over the past three months, bringing its total holdings to 25.07.
According to PANews on August 1st, NLNico reported that Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI) had increased its holdings of Bitcoin by 21.52 over the past three months, bringing its total holdings
Share
PANews
2025/08/01 14:51
Democrats press bank regulator on Trump stablecoin conflicts
Democratic senators have asked Comptroller of the Currency Jonathan Gould to explain how he’ll prevent Donald Trump from influencing stablecoin rules that may benefit his family.
LL
$0.01382
-1.49%
BANK
$0.05627
+1.40%
MAY
$0.05011
-4.96%
TRUMP
$8.813
-3.99%
Share
PANews
2025/08/01 14:33
Vaultz Capital Closes £4.3 Million Funding and Expands Bitcoin Strategy
PANews reported on August 1st that Vaultz Capital, a UK-listed digital asset management company, successfully raised £4.3 million through a private placement, of which Aura Digital subscribed £2.6 million. The
AURA
$0.00933
-9.97%
Share
PANews
2025/08/01 14:17
XRP Slightly Surpasses Ethereum in Coinbase Q2 Retail Trading Revenue
PANews reported on August 1st that according to Decrypt , although Ethereum's price performance rebounded in the second quarter and Coinbase 's retail trading volume declined overall, XRP continued to
XRP
$3.0156
-2.66%
SECOND
$0.00001
-27.00%
Share
PANews
2025/08/01 14:04
Solv Protocol launches BTC+ vault to unlock yield from idle Bitcoin
Bitcoin staking platform Solv Protocol has announced BTC+, a new structured yield vault designed to generate BTC-denominated returns. According to an August 1 X post, the vault helps generate interest from idle Bitcoin by deploying capital across DeFi, CeFi, and…
BTC
$114,829.75
-2.79%
SOLV
$0.04525
+1.82%
DEFI
$0.002
-2.24%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/08/01 14:04
Why is crypto down today? Liquidations hit $629M as BTC, ETH, XRP dip
A broad sell-off hit the crypto market on the first day of August, with total market capitalization falling 6.6% to $3.8 trillion amid macroeconomic tensions. Bitcoin (BTC) fell 2.4% to $115,354, while Ethereum (ETH) declined 4.1% to $3,702. Solana (SOL),…
BTC
$114,829.75
-2.79%
SOL
$167.55
-5.18%
XRP
$3.0156
-2.66%
ETH
$3,598.57
-4.92%
WHY
$0.000000023
-20.66%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/08/01 13:46
Figma founder Dylan Field holds over 2.3 million AGLD tokens, worth $1.76 million
PANews reported on August 1st that BlockFlow, citing on-chain data, reported that Figma founder Dylan Field (@zoink) holds over 2.3 million AGLD tokens, with a market capitalization of approximately $1.76
Share
PANews
2025/08/01 13:34
USDC Treasury destroys 52 million USDC on the Ethereum chain
PANews reported on August 1st that according to Whale Alert, 52 million USDC (approximately US$51,989,548) on the Ethereum chain has been destroyed in the USDC Treasury.
USDC
$1.0002
+0.02%
Share
PANews
2025/08/01 13:18
Hong Kong's Stablecoin Bill officially came into effect today
PANews reported on August 1st that according to CCTV News, the Hong Kong Stablecoin Bill has officially come into effect. This will establish a licensing system for fiat stablecoin issuers
EFFECT
$0.006096
-1.50%
Share
PANews
2025/08/01 13:09
Trending News
More
Traders see a 75% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting.
USDe supply has exceeded $8.4 billion, an increase of over $3.14 billion in 20 days
Mill City Ventures Announces $500 Million in Equity Financing to Advance SUI’s Financial Strategy
Non-farm payroll data confirms Waller and Bowman's case for rate cuts: labor market shows signs of weakness
Michael Saylor: Strategy may buy up to 1.5 million Bitcoins