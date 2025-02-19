A look at seven popular equity NFTs: Many crypto projects backed by high financing have seen significant increases

As more and more crypto projects target NFT holders for airdrops, especially the lucrative returns from some successful cases, the market demand for equity NFTs with potential airdrop expectations has increased significantly, pushing their floor prices up. In this article, PANews lists seven equity NFTs that have been popular recently. These NFTs are backed by high-value financing projects, and most of them have not issued tokens.