K33 Crypto Briefing: BTC indicators weaken, the market may be on the eve of a change

K33 Crypto Briefing: BTC indicators weaken, the market may be on the eve of a change

While the pro-crypto Trump administration is a positive factor in the long run, current market uncertainty remains and traders should remain cautious until a clear direction emerges.
PANews2025/02/19 17:56
PA Daily | FTX's next round of repayment distribution will begin on May 30; CZ will donate all tokens received in the wallet

PA Daily | FTX's next round of repayment distribution will begin on May 30; CZ will donate all tokens received in the wallet

Binance Alpha launched 6 projects including BROCCOLI (f2b), CZ'S DOG and Broccoli (f3b); Former Coinbase CTO: Traditional IPOs and mergers and acquisitions are hindered, and security token issuance (STO) on the blockchain may become a new financing path; The US SEC confirmed that it had received Bitwise's spot XRP ETF application.
PANews2025/02/19 17:30
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.19)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.19)

The market is back in the bear market downturn
PANews2025/02/19 11:59
OSL Trading Hours: Market caution heats up, short positions exceed long positions by $120 million

OSL Trading Hours: Market caution heats up, short positions exceed long positions by $120 million

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews2025/02/19 11:30
Crypto ETFs welcome institutional entry, 15 institutions hold nearly $14 billion, BlackRock attracts the most funds

Crypto ETFs welcome institutional entry, 15 institutions hold nearly $14 billion, BlackRock attracts the most funds

In this article, PANews sorted out the Bitcoin/Ethereum spot ETF holdings of 15 institutions in 2024, with a total holding value of more than US$13.98 billion. From the perspective of holding strategies, each institution has different market expectations and asset allocation directions. Many institutions increased their holdings on a large scale in the fourth quarter of 2024, especially BlackRock&#39;s IBIT, which attracted the most money. In terms of holding structure, most institutions mainly focus on Bitcoin spot ETF products, but many institutions also began to increase their investment in Ethereum ETFs in Q4.
PANews2025/02/19 10:23
PA Daily | Argentine President responds to LIBRA controversy, saying he did not promote it, but just shared it; Meteora co-founder Ben resigns

PA Daily | Argentine President responds to LIBRA controversy, saying he did not promote it, but just shared it; Meteora co-founder Ben resigns

DefiTuna revealed the $200 million market manipulation plan of the M3M3 platform, involving multiple projects such as LIBRA and MELANIA; KernelDAO will conduct the $KERNEL token TGE in February; Hyper Foundation: HyperEVM mainnet has officially launched.
PANews2025/02/18 17:30
Libra staged a hunting game: nearly 30% of large investors took over at high prices, and more than 70,000 addresses were harvested

Libra staged a hunting game: nearly 30% of large investors took over at high prices, and more than 70,000 addresses were harvested

In the cryptocurrency market, being the first to enter the market is often seen as the secret to profitability, but the plunge in the price of Libra tokens has revealed the cruel truth behind this "speed game."
PANews2025/02/18 16:07
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.18)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.18)

$LIBRA turmoil is still brewing
PANews2025/02/18 11:48
A look at 15 BNB Chain ecosystem AI Agents: Most are low-market-cap projects, only MyShell has the highest financing scale

A look at 15 BNB Chain ecosystem AI Agents: Most are low-market-cap projects, only MyShell has the highest financing scale

In this article, PANews lists 15 AI Agent token issuance projects on BNB Chain, most of which are low-market-cap projects, with only MyShell, Cookie DAO and ChainGPT exceeding the 100 million US dollar mark. At the same time, 8 projects have received financing of varying scales, with MyShell receiving the highest investment amount and a strong investment lineup behind it.
PANews2025/02/18 09:08
LIBRA token scam investigation: from presidential endorsement to hacker tracking

LIBRA token scam investigation: from presidential endorsement to hacker tracking

“The issuance of LIBRA is not to ‘cut leeks’, but to cause a market crash due to a failed plan.”
PANews2025/02/17 20:30

