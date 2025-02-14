2025-08-01 Friday

PA Daily | The Argentine President deleted the tweet about the launch of MEME coin LIBRA; the US SEC Crypto Working Group has discussed new regulatory plans with multiple industry participants

KIP Protocol said that LIBRA is a private enterprise project and Argentine President Mile did not participate in its development; the team behind LIBRA has cashed out about 107 million US dollars; New York Stock Exchange Arca has applied to allow Grayscale&#39;s Ethereum ETF to be pledged; the Pectra network upgrade plan was launched on the Ethereum test network.
PANews2025/02/15 17:23
The Dark Forest of MEME Coin: Industrialized harvesting lines earn millions a day, but retail investors have difficulty finding gold with a retention rate of one in ten thousand

11 tokens were issued in 3 days, with a 100% winning rate and a profit of $25,000. This may be the ideal self of countless MEME players. But the reality is that this is just one of the thousands of addresses of the industrial RUG team.
PANews2025/02/15 16:21
Decoding DeFi 2025: Ten key insights from consumer finance to technological innovation

From stablecoins to the intent execution layer, innovation has entered the fast lane.
PANews2025/02/14 18:40
PA Daily | Doodles will launch the DOOD token; GameStop considers investing in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies

21,000 BTC options and 176,000 ETH options will expire today; Coinbase's annual revenue in 2024 will reach US$6.6 billion, and its net profit will reach US$2.6 billion; a sniper quickly bought Broccoli after CZ announced the dog's name and made a profit of US$27.8 million.
PANews2025/02/14 17:30
BLOCKLORDS ushers in the AI era: How does AI reshape the future of strategy games?

BLOCKLORDS' AI development roadmap is not only a technological update, but also an innovation in the traditional strategic game mode.
PANews2025/02/14 16:41
Coinbase's latest financial report: 2024 annual revenue is nearly $6.6 billion, and Q4 achieved the largest quarterly revenue in three years

The fourth quarter of 2024 achieved the largest quarterly revenue in nearly three years, with other transaction revenue of US$68 million in the fourth quarter, a 99% increase from the previous quarter, mainly due to the increase in Base&#39;s sorter revenue.
PANews2025/02/14 15:24
CZ's pet dog Broccoli ignites an on-chain PVP war, DEV and insider players make a fortune, and MEME social experiment sparks controversy

The day-long CZ pet name riddle was finally revealed in the early morning of today (February 14). What followed was a Broccoli-themed on-chain PVP battle, and BNB Chain ushered in a large-scale stress test.
PANews2025/02/14 12:15
OSL Trading Moments: Market bullish and bearish signals are mixed, and institutions show signs of accumulation

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews2025/02/14 11:40
BNB Chain is back in fashion. How will the upcoming TGE ecological project DIN help AI Agent unlock the on-chain economy?

AI Agents not only need to overcome the phased challenges of market sentiment repair, but also must solve the long-term issue of continuously attracting liquidity in a volatile market. In this process, DIN provides comprehensive infrastructure for AI agents and dAI-Apps by solving key issues such as data and execution environment, thereby promoting the implementation and expansion of AI Agents in the on-chain economy.
PANews2025/02/14 11:00
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.14)

Broccoli Wars!
PANews2025/02/14 10:41

