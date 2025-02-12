MEXC Exchange
Interpreting the BNB Chain 2025 Roadmap: Transaction Speed Improvement, AI Priority, Meme Coin Support, and More
BNB Chain's 2025 roadmap emphasizes both technical depth and user experience optimization, and attempts to redefine the direction of dApp innovation with the help of AI strategy.
PANews
2025/02/14 09:30
Musk wields the DOGE "machete" and considers moving the US Treasury to the blockchain. Which chain is expected to stand out?
On February 13, the website of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was officially launched. It is reported that DOGE is considering using blockchain technology to reduce government costs. Which blockchain network is expected to be favored?
PANews
2025/02/13 18:20
Which crypto companies are considering IPOs after Trump took office?
Crypto companies that may be considering going public include Circle, Kraken, Ripple, BitGo, Bullish and Gemini.
PANews
2025/02/13 18:08
PA Daily | Pump.fun's daily average trading volume plummeted 82% to US$560 million; about US$342 million of TRUMP was transferred from Binance to an unknown wallet
Upbit will list TRUMP in the Korean Won, BTC, and USDT markets; the Ethereum Foundation deposited 10,000 ETH into Aave and Spark respectively; Glassnode predicted that BTC may fall to $92,000.
PANews
2025/02/13 17:30
BNB Chain ecosystem fully recovers? 32 projects have an average increase of nearly 26%, dominating the Binance growth list
In this article, PANews has counted the 32 BNB Chain ecosystem projects listed on Binance by market value. The average increase of these projects in the past 24 hours was 25.9%, among which BAKE, THE, CAKE and ALPACA led the increase and remained at the top of Binance's increase list.
PANews
2025/02/13 16:06
DePIN leads the way, AI assists: a look at the DePAI map of decentralized physical artificial intelligence
"The ChatGPT moment for general-purpose robotics is coming."
PANews
2025/02/13 13:20
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.13)
BNB Chain meme season may be coming
PANews
2025/02/13 10:53
A bumper year for RWA: the gains and prospects of a leading project in the track
Looking ahead to 2025, Propy is accelerating its global strategic plan. Propy has launched a new on-chain real estate loan product that allows buyers to obtain instant on-chain loans by using BTC as collateral, unlocking scalability.
PANews
2025/02/13 10:32
Consumer Cryptocurrency Market Insights: Disruption, Consolidation, and Growth Opportunities
Consumer-grade encryption technology is considered to be the final form of development of consumer Internet.
PANews
2025/02/12 18:40
PA Daily | CZ calls for more dapps rather than chains in the market; BitGo considers IPO as early as the second half of 2025
21 states in the United States have proposed bills related to Bitcoin reserves, with Utah making the fastest progress; Jiangsu High Court: Overseas virtual currency investment is not protected by Chinese law; SEC confirms acceptance of spot Solana ETF applications submitted by 21Shares, Bitwise, Canary, and VanEck.
PANews
2025/02/12 17:30
Trending News
More
Market News: Bo Hines says Trump will launch Bitcoin reserve plan "as soon as possible"
Fed's Hammack: Jobs report 'disappointing' but doesn't mean rate cut this week
Publicly listed company DevvStrea announces the deployment of its crypto funding strategy with its first purchase of BTC and SOL
The “Insider Whale” increased its ETH short position to 11111.11 half an hour ago, and its position profit exceeded $3.24 million
Boundless — active in the project with an eye on the drop