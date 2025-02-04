Highlights of the first digital asset conference of the US "Crypto Tsar": Promoting market structure and stablecoin bills, and evaluating Bitcoin reserves

In the early morning of February 5, David Sacks, the White House artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency director, held the first press conference on digital assets with several U.S. congressional lawmakers on Capitol Hill, detailing the White House and Congress' latest plans to develop digital assets in the United States. Sacks said at the meeting that he looks forward to working with congressional lawmakers to "create a golden age for digital assets." He revealed that the Bitcoin reserve proposal is being evaluated, although it is still in its early stages.