Token Economic Report: The total unlocked amount in 2024 will reach 82 billion US dollars, MEME has a high return rate but 97% will eventually "die"
This report covers key trends such as token unlocking, low circulation high FDV tokens, Memecoins, and AI agents, and reveals their impact on market liquidity, investor sentiment, and long-term value capture.
PANews
2025/02/06 16:11
Data review of Ethereum’s “darkest moment”: $380 million in contracts liquidated, pledges continue to flow out, and inflation returns
After experiencing this storm, what are the current fundamentals of Ethereum? PANews analyzes the overall picture of Ethereum from multiple aspects, including contract holdings, ETF fund inflows, on-chain data, token inflation, etc.
PANews
2025/02/06 13:23
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.6)
$PAIN refunds 80% of pre-sale funds
PANews
2025/02/06 11:03
Highlights of the first digital asset conference of the US "Crypto Tsar": Promoting market structure and stablecoin bills, and evaluating Bitcoin reserves
In the early morning of February 5, David Sacks, the White House artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency director, held the first press conference on digital assets with several U.S. congressional lawmakers on Capitol Hill, detailing the White House and Congress' latest plans to develop digital assets in the United States. Sacks said at the meeting that he looks forward to working with congressional lawmakers to "create a golden age for digital assets." He revealed that the Bitcoin reserve proposal is being evaluated, although it is still in its early stages.
PANews
2025/02/05 19:57
PA Daily | The U.S. SEC has established a new cryptocurrency working group; Berachain will launch the mainnet and conduct token TGE on February 6
The New York Times said that the US SEC has reduced its enforcement efforts in the cryptocurrency field; Jupiter will launch a JUP repurchase mechanism this week; Semler Scientific, a US-listed company, spent US$88.5 million to increase its holdings of 871 BTC; NYSE has submitted a 19b-4 filing application for the Grayscale LTC ETF to the US SEC.
PANews
2025/02/05 17:19
GMGN in the Trump coin wave: 28,000 users made a profit of $160 million, how GMGN makes users smarter
Among so many similar products, what is the secret of GMGN? How did it grow from a "wealth code base" to a hotbed of "intensive wealth creation myths"?
PANews
2025/02/05 12:00
OSL Trading Moments: Cryptocurrency Market Plunges, Investors Mixed, US SEC Establishes New Cryptocurrency Working Group
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews
2025/02/05 11:38
Aya Miyaguchi: Teacher, Ethereum Executive Director, and Her Infinite Garden
Regardless of criticism or praise, it is undeniable that Aya Miyaguchi, who has more than a decade of experience in both education and the crypto industry, has taken a unique path. Her story is not conventional.
PANews
2025/02/05 10:43
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.5)
When will the multi-day meme bear market end?
PANews
2025/02/05 10:29
DeFAI investment opportunities under the Trump effect: a brief analysis of 25 potential projects
As a nascent field, most DeFAI projects are still in the testing phase; the recent market correction provides a possible entry opportunity for investors.
PANews
2025/02/04 19:03
