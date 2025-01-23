MEXC Exchange
PA Daily | Grayscale and CoinShares submit regulatory documents proposing to launch ETFs tracking XRP, Litecoin, and Solana; a16z plans to reduce investment in the UK crypto industry and shift its foc
Nasdaq applied to the SEC to allow physical transfers of the iShares Bitcoin Trust; SoSoValue airdrops are now open to qualified users; Justin Sun accused XCN of market manipulation and called on major exchanges to pay close attention to related risks; MicroStrategy may face billions of dollars in tax issues next year.
XCN
$0,0145028
-%5,46
MAJOR
$0,158
-%1,50
XRP
$3,0409
-%1,97
NOW
$0,00776
-%0,38
SUN
$0,021481
-%0,68
PANews
2025/01/25 17:14
Trump team’s “official” DEX CoW Protocol: a large-scale exclusive aggregator, with revenue of $6 million last year but still losing money
Until recently, due to the use of the Trump family, the attention to CoW Protocol has been raised to a higher level. Its token COW also rose as high as 392% from November 6 to December 25 after Trump was elected.
ROSE
$0,02445
-%5,01
COW
$0,3625
-%6,30
TRUMP
$8,886
-%3,47
TOKEN
$0,01562
-%8,76
PANews
2025/01/25 17:01
PA Daily | Trump signs cryptocurrency executive order; Binance will launch VINE and PIPPIN perpetual contracts
Trump: The United States will become the global capital of artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency; THORChain has fallen into a debt crisis and the verification nodes have suspended network operations; Zhao Changpeng: I have never purchased Meme coins or NFTs, but that doesn’t mean I am against them.
ORDER
$0,1123
-%5,63
VINE
$0,10471
+%2,60
PIPPIN
$0,017088
+%6,07
T
$0,0167
-%5,80
MEME
$0,00194
-%2,95
PANews
2025/01/24 17:30
Falling into a debt crisis of nearly $200 million, the former star cross-chain project THORChain launched a restructuring plan to save itself
As a cross-chain star representative project in the last bull market, THORChain is now facing a severe survival crisis. The high debt of nearly 200 million US dollars has caused concern in the community. For this reason, THORChain plans to implement a restructuring plan to resolve the debt crisis.
STAR
$0,007952
+%0,78
NOW
$0,00776
-%0,38
BULL
$0,003937
--%
PANews
2025/01/24 17:27
Major changes! Trump signs crypto executive order, plans to establish digital asset reserves, SEC revokes SAB 121
Trump signed an executive order titled "Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Financial Technology." The order proposes the establishment of a "Presidential Digital Asset Market Working Group" to explore federal regulatory measures for stablecoins and related plans for national digital asset reserves, and explicitly prohibits the "establishment, issuance, circulation, or use" of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).
ORDER
$0,1123
-%5,63
MAJOR
$0,158
-%1,50
BANK
$0,05659
+%1,03
TRUMP
$8,886
-%3,47
PANews
2025/01/24 14:04
OSL Trading Hours: Market Divergence Intensifies—Goldman Sachs Cautious, BlackRock Bullish
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews
2025/01/24 11:04
Looking for value catchers in the crypto bull market, what is the value-added logic of Gate.io’s platform currency GT?
Recently, Gate.io's platform currency GT has repeatedly hit new historical highs. This impressive price performance is not only the value accumulation brought by its diversified business model and innovative initiatives, but also a microcosm of the rapid growth of the exchange.
NOT
$0,00206
-%3,05
IO
$0,607
-%5,45
BULL
$0,003937
--%
PANews
2025/01/24 10:58
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.24)
The overall market continues to be sluggish, and the only fun thing is to play fast
MEME
$0,00194
-%2,95
AI
$0,1222
-%4,60
FUN
$0,011323
+%0,54
MEMES
$0,00008922
+%0,20
PANews
2025/01/24 10:57
Dialogue with Zagabond, founder of Azuki: Building a community-led anime universe, three major components to start the flywheel effect
Why did Animechain target the animation industry as its entry point, and how will it use the power of animation to open up a new growth space for NFT? Recently, PANews interviewed Zagabond, the founder of Azuki. He analyzed the core issues of the animation industry and reflected on Azuki’s past experiences and lessons in brand marketing.
CORE
$0,4836
-%7,05
SPACE
$0,1619
-%3,11
MAJOR
$0,158
-%1,50
EFFECT
$0,006099
-%1,50
POWER
$0,01068
-%11,58
PANews
2025/01/23 20:17
PA Daily | Bitwise and CoinShares apply to register Dogecoin-related ETFs; VINE's market value briefly exceeds $200 million
Truth Terminal established a foundation and completed $FARTCOIN over-the-counter trading; BlackRock CEO: Bitcoin may reach $700,000 amid concerns about currency depreciation; Chainalysis: 94% of TRUMP and MELANIA are held by about 40 whales.
TERMINAL
$0,0000000000000000000076
--%
VINE
$0,10471
+%2,60
MELANIA
$0,21
-%5,06
DOGECOIN
$0,000000097
-%8,49
FARTCOIN
$1,01784
-%0,62
PANews
2025/01/23 17:30
