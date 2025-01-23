Dialogue with Zagabond, founder of Azuki: Building a community-led anime universe, three major components to start the flywheel effect

Why did Animechain target the animation industry as its entry point, and how will it use the power of animation to open up a new growth space for NFT? Recently, PANews interviewed Zagabond, the founder of Azuki. He analyzed the core issues of the animation industry and reflected on Azuki’s past experiences and lessons in brand marketing.