Nine leading AI Agnets staged a counterattack: the average highest rebound exceeded 131%, and technology and ecology advanced together

In this article, PANews has compiled 9 top AI Agent projects that have performed well. These projects have shown strong resilience in this round of callbacks, with an average maximum increase of about 131.1%, and some of them have even set historical highs. At the same time, these projects have frequently taken actions in technology and ecology, laying a solid foundation for market recognition and price increases.