2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
PA Daily | Solv Lianchuang denies allegations of asset security issues; MicroStrategy plans to issue up to $2 billion in preferred shares to increase Bitcoin holdings

PA Daily | Solv Lianchuang denies allegations of asset security issues; MicroStrategy plans to issue up to $2 billion in preferred shares to increase Bitcoin holdings

Ethena released its 2025 roadmap and will launch &quot;iUSDe&quot; in February to enter the TradFi field; in 2024, various projects distributed tokens worth US$14.91 billion to crypto users through airdrop activities; Tether and Circle&#39;s on-chain revenue in December 2024 totaled US$664 million, dominating the stablecoin market.
Solv Protocol
SOLV$0.04453-0.58%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001272+1.35%
Share
PANews2025/01/04 17:20
BIO is listed on Binance, with the public offering yield up to 58 times, and the airdrop value of some sub-DAOs exceeds its market value

BIO is listed on Binance, with the public offering yield up to 58 times, and the airdrop value of some sub-DAOs exceeds its market value

Theoretically, users who participate in the public offering can earn up to 58 times the return. As a "Y Combinator on the blockchain", Bio Protocol currently has 8 sub-DAOs. Can DeSci, a track favored by CZ and Vitalik Buterin, continue to bring imagination to the market?
SUI Desci Agents
DESCI$0.0004898-5.07%
BIO Protocol
BIO$0.06097-5.99%
Share
PANews2025/01/03 21:44
PA Daily | Binance, OKX and other mainstream exchanges will soon list BIO; Sonic SVM and Solayer will soon issue tokens

PA Daily | Binance, OKX and other mainstream exchanges will soon list BIO; Sonic SVM and Solayer will soon issue tokens

MetaPlanet plans to hold more than 10,000 bitcoins by 2025; SWARMS broke through $0.2, up 60.8% in 24 hours; XPLA announced its 2025 roadmap.
swarms
SWARMS$0.02003+5.36%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09748-2.54%
BIO Protocol
BIO$0.06097-5.99%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.21288-4.35%
Share
PANews2025/01/03 17:13
A set of data to understand Meme coin in 2024: the ecological changes behind the 600% growth

A set of data to understand Meme coin in 2024: the ecological changes behind the 600% growth

What meme blue chips will be added in 2024? Which KOLs have a significant impact on the meme coin market? What are the commonly used meme tools and narratives?
Memecoin
MEME$0.001935-2.91%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.07557-5.73%
Share
PANews2025/01/03 14:09
AI Token Trading 100x Profit Guide: Virtuals Ecosystem Token Screening Strategy

AI Token Trading 100x Profit Guide: Virtuals Ecosystem Token Screening Strategy

How to discover the next Virtuals AI agent token with 100x potential?
Sleepless AI
AI$0.122-4.76%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01559-8.72%
Share
PANews2025/01/03 12:51
OSL Trading Hours: Market sentiment is generally bullish, and the author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad" is bullish on BTC to $350,000

OSL Trading Hours: Market sentiment is generally bullish, and the author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad" is bullish on BTC to $350,000

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,410.17-2.44%
Share
PANews2025/01/03 11:12
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.3)

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.3)

AI Agent violent callback
Memecoin
MEME$0.001935-2.91%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.122-4.76%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008919+0.16%
Share
PANews2025/01/03 11:01
Year-end special Space review: Ethereum and altcoin market outlook

Year-end special Space review: Ethereum and altcoin market outlook

In this interview, PANews invited Chainfeed founder Pan Zhixiong, Nothing Reaearch partner Todd, Gate Group chief business officer Kevin Lee, and independent research and NingNing to jointly look forward to the future potential of Ethereum and the altcoin market.
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1616-4.15%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001011-13.95%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.15115+29.28%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$2.229-0.66%
Share
PANews2025/01/03 09:38
The market value of AI Agent far exceeds that of DeFi Summer, or will it replicate the DeFi-style market trend?

The market value of AI Agent far exceeds that of DeFi Summer, or will it replicate the DeFi-style market trend?

The AI Agent craze is grabbing most of the liquidity on the chain, and there are more and more discussions in the market about crypto AI being in a similar DeFi Summer cycle. In this article, PANews will compare the market development scale of crypto AI and DeFi, and explore the similarities and differences in the development of these two fields.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09748-2.54%
Farcana
FAR$0.000168-14.72%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.122-4.76%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001998+0.05%
Share
PANews2025/01/02 17:56
PA Daily | COOKIE, AVA, ZEREBRO and others increased by more than 30%; Lumoz and Nimble announced their 2025 roadmap

PA Daily | COOKIE, AVA, ZEREBRO and others increased by more than 30%; Lumoz and Nimble announced their 2025 roadmap

The avatar and nickname of MuskX account were changed back to their original appearance; Bithumb will list PEAQ and VANA in the Korean won market; Binance will add observation tags to STMX and TROY, and remove the observation tags of CVX and SUN.
peaq network
PEAQ$0.0612-7.90%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09748-2.54%
Zerebro
ZEREBRO$0.02707+1.42%
Convex Finance
CVX$4.198-7.26%
VANA
VANA$4.224-5.56%
Share
PANews2025/01/02 17:26

Trending News

More

Market News: Bo Hines says Trump will launch Bitcoin reserve plan "as soon as possible"

Fed's Hammack: Jobs report 'disappointing' but doesn't mean rate cut this week

Publicly listed company DevvStrea announces the deployment of its crypto funding strategy with its first purchase of BTC and SOL

The “Insider Whale” increased its ETH short position to 11111.11 half an hour ago, and its position profit exceeded $3.24 million

UK regulator lifts ban on crypto ETNs for retail investors