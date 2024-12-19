PA Daily | Sophon, Swellchain and Kraken L2 Network Ink are online; Kelp DAO releases KERNEL token economics

Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) broke through $1 to hit a record high; Powell said he is not allowed to own Bitcoin and does not want to change the law; a Binance user survey showed that 23.89% of respondents believed that AI tokens will dominate market growth in 2025.