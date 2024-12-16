2025-08-02 Saturday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.18)

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.18)

Fat Penguin Rain and Dew Airdrop
Memecoin
MEME$0.001933-3.39%
FAT NIGGA SEASON
FAT$0.00291-0.54%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008919+0.16%
Share
PANews2024/12/18 10:45
Polygon Ecosystem Crisis: AAVE and Lido Withdrew Collectively, Caused by the "Borrowing Chickens and Laying Eggs" Proposal

Polygon Ecosystem Crisis: AAVE and Lido Withdrew Collectively, Caused by the "Borrowing Chickens and Laying Eggs" Proposal

Polygon has returned to the discussion on social media, but not because of any major update, but because of the withdrawal of ecological partners such as AAVE and Lido.
AaveToken
AAVE$259.49-3.52%
Major
MAJOR$0.15812-1.51%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002055-3.11%
Share
PANews2024/12/18 09:00
PENGU opens with a FDV of over $6 billion, the fat penguin airdrops money from a helicopter, and offline physical dolls are snatched up

PENGU opens with a FDV of over $6 billion, the fat penguin airdrops money from a helicopter, and offline physical dolls are snatched up

During this airdrop craze, Pudgy Penguins not only successfully promoted the surge in the price of its NFT, but also further expanded its community and ecological influence. However, the interest stimulation brought by the airdrop also triggered a lot of speculative behavior, causing dissatisfaction in the community.
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.034126-6.64%
League of Traders
LOT$0.02128+0.23%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002055-3.11%
FAT NIGGA SEASON
FAT$0.00291-0.54%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004751-1.37%
Share
PANews2024/12/17 22:50
PA Daily | PENGU will open the application channel at 21:00 tonight; HYPE continues to rise and breaks through $30

PA Daily | PENGU will open the application channel at 21:00 tonight; HYPE continues to rise and breaks through $30

FTX's Chapter 11 reorganization plan will take effect on January 3, 2025; approximately $176 million in XRP was transferred to Binance; Coinbase will launch Parcl (PRCL) trading at 1 a.m. on December 18.
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.034126-6.64%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$39.13-10.60%
XRP
XRP$3.0442-1.87%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006118-1.29%
Parcl
PRCL$0.08149-6.31%
Share
PANews2024/12/17 17:28
Trump's project WLFI bought 45 million US dollars worth of tokens. Who are the core decision makers behind it?

Trump's project WLFI bought 45 million US dollars worth of tokens. Who are the core decision makers behind it?

Trump's DeFi project WLFI purchased a large number of crypto assets in December, with a cumulative expenditure of nearly US$45 million, including ETH, cbBTC, LINK, AAVE, ENA and the latest ONDO. From the current situation, most of the leadership team are new faces, and there is still some uncertainty about the practicality and innovation of the project.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4844-6.89%
AaveToken
AAVE$259.49-3.52%
Ethereum
ETH$3,617.45-4.50%
Chainlink
LINK$16.63-5.18%
Ethena
ENA$0.5976-2.73%
Share
PANews2024/12/17 15:16
Crypto x AI: 10 areas to watch in 2025

Crypto x AI: 10 areas to watch in 2025

In this article, Archetype analyzes the top ten important areas worth paying attention to in 2025, ranging from the interaction of intelligent agents to decentralized computing, from changes in the data market to breakthroughs in privacy technology.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1221-4.90%
Share
PANews2024/12/17 13:14
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.17)

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.17)

The number of on-chain disks has decreased, but AI Agent is still the hotspot
Memecoin
MEME$0.001933-3.39%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1221-4.90%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008919+0.16%
Share
PANews2024/12/17 11:04
Bull market essentials: a look at 12 cycle tools and retreat indicators

Bull market essentials: a look at 12 cycle tools and retreat indicators

This article will introduce 12 cycle determination tools and exit indicators. Multiple indicators show that this bull market cycle has not yet peaked.
Notcoin
NOT$0.002055-3.11%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.003937--%
Share
PANews2024/12/17 08:25
PA Daily | Upbit will list VANA and MOCA; about 5 billion DOGE transferred from Binance

PA Daily | Upbit will list VANA and MOCA; about 5 billion DOGE transferred from Binance

The Trump family's crypto project World Liberty purchased $250,000 worth of ONDO tokens through Cow Protocol; the VANA ecosystem NFT project V floor price increased by 688.92% in a week; MOCA rose by more than 300% in a short period of time.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09747-2.46%
Mocaverse
MOCA$0.07595-3.99%
VANA
VANA$4.228-5.66%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.09545-4.12%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02442-5.23%
Share
PANews2024/12/16 17:26
NFT market picks up: Multiple leading projects announce coin issuance plans, blue chip projects become the main force of recovery

NFT market picks up: Multiple leading projects announce coin issuance plans, blue chip projects become the main force of recovery

With the announcement of major coin issuance plans by leading projects such as Magic Eden and Pudgy Penguins, confidence in the NFT market has been effectively rekindled, driving a strong rebound in prices and trading volumes.
Major
MAJOR$0.15812-1.51%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.07556-5.75%
MAGIC
MAGIC$0.14553-1.94%
Eden
EDEN$0.032626-2.12%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004751-1.37%
Share
PANews2024/12/16 16:02

Trending News

More

Market News: Bo Hines says Trump will launch Bitcoin reserve plan "as soon as possible"

Fed's Hammack: Jobs report 'disappointing' but doesn't mean rate cut this week

Publicly listed company DevvStrea announces the deployment of its crypto funding strategy with its first purchase of BTC and SOL

The “Insider Whale” increased its ETH short position to 11111.11 half an hour ago, and its position profit exceeded $3.24 million

UK regulator lifts ban on crypto ETNs for retail investors