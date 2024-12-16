MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-02 Saturday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.18)
Fat Penguin Rain and Dew Airdrop
MEME
$0.001933
-3.39%
FAT
$0.00291
-0.54%
MEMES
$0.00008919
+0.16%
Share
PANews
2024/12/18 10:45
Polygon Ecosystem Crisis: AAVE and Lido Withdrew Collectively, Caused by the "Borrowing Chickens and Laying Eggs" Proposal
Polygon has returned to the discussion on social media, but not because of any major update, but because of the withdrawal of ecological partners such as AAVE and Lido.
AAVE
$259.49
-3.52%
MAJOR
$0.15812
-1.51%
NOT
$0.002055
-3.11%
Share
PANews
2024/12/18 09:00
PENGU opens with a FDV of over $6 billion, the fat penguin airdrops money from a helicopter, and offline physical dolls are snatched up
During this airdrop craze, Pudgy Penguins not only successfully promoted the surge in the price of its NFT, but also further expanded its community and ecological influence. However, the interest stimulation brought by the airdrop also triggered a lot of speculative behavior, causing dissatisfaction in the community.
PENGU
$0.034126
-6.64%
LOT
$0.02128
+0.23%
NOT
$0.002055
-3.11%
FAT
$0.00291
-0.54%
NFT
$0.0000004751
-1.37%
Share
PANews
2024/12/17 22:50
PA Daily | PENGU will open the application channel at 21:00 tonight; HYPE continues to rise and breaks through $30
FTX's Chapter 11 reorganization plan will take effect on January 3, 2025; approximately $176 million in XRP was transferred to Binance; Coinbase will launch Parcl (PRCL) trading at 1 a.m. on December 18.
PENGU
$0.034126
-6.64%
HYPE
$39.13
-10.60%
XRP
$3.0442
-1.87%
EFFECT
$0.006118
-1.29%
PRCL
$0.08149
-6.31%
Share
PANews
2024/12/17 17:28
Trump's project WLFI bought 45 million US dollars worth of tokens. Who are the core decision makers behind it?
Trump's DeFi project WLFI purchased a large number of crypto assets in December, with a cumulative expenditure of nearly US$45 million, including ETH, cbBTC, LINK, AAVE, ENA and the latest ONDO. From the current situation, most of the leadership team are new faces, and there is still some uncertainty about the practicality and innovation of the project.
CORE
$0.4844
-6.89%
AAVE
$259.49
-3.52%
ETH
$3,617.45
-4.50%
LINK
$16.63
-5.18%
ENA
$0.5976
-2.73%
Share
PANews
2024/12/17 15:16
Crypto x AI: 10 areas to watch in 2025
In this article, Archetype analyzes the top ten important areas worth paying attention to in 2025, ranging from the interaction of intelligent agents to decentralized computing, from changes in the data market to breakthroughs in privacy technology.
TOP
$0.000096
--%
AI
$0.1221
-4.90%
Share
PANews
2024/12/17 13:14
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.17)
The number of on-chain disks has decreased, but AI Agent is still the hotspot
MEME
$0.001933
-3.39%
AI
$0.1221
-4.90%
MEMES
$0.00008919
+0.16%
Share
PANews
2024/12/17 11:04
Bull market essentials: a look at 12 cycle tools and retreat indicators
This article will introduce 12 cycle determination tools and exit indicators. Multiple indicators show that this bull market cycle has not yet peaked.
NOT
$0.002055
-3.11%
BULL
$0.003937
--%
Share
PANews
2024/12/17 08:25
PA Daily | Upbit will list VANA and MOCA; about 5 billion DOGE transferred from Binance
The Trump family's crypto project World Liberty purchased $250,000 worth of ONDO tokens through Cow Protocol; the VANA ecosystem NFT project V floor price increased by 688.92% in a week; MOCA rose by more than 300% in a short period of time.
MORE
$0.09747
-2.46%
MOCA
$0.07595
-3.99%
VANA
$4.228
-5.66%
LIBERTY
$0.09545
-4.12%
ROSE
$0.02442
-5.23%
Share
PANews
2024/12/16 17:26
NFT market picks up: Multiple leading projects announce coin issuance plans, blue chip projects become the main force of recovery
With the announcement of major coin issuance plans by leading projects such as Magic Eden and Pudgy Penguins, confidence in the NFT market has been effectively rekindled, driving a strong rebound in prices and trading volumes.
MAJOR
$0.15812
-1.51%
BLUE
$0.07556
-5.75%
MAGIC
$0.14553
-1.94%
EDEN
$0.032626
-2.12%
NFT
$0.0000004751
-1.37%
Share
PANews
2024/12/16 16:02
Trending News
More
Market News: Bo Hines says Trump will launch Bitcoin reserve plan "as soon as possible"
Fed's Hammack: Jobs report 'disappointing' but doesn't mean rate cut this week
Publicly listed company DevvStrea announces the deployment of its crypto funding strategy with its first purchase of BTC and SOL
The “Insider Whale” increased its ETH short position to 11111.11 half an hour ago, and its position profit exceeded $3.24 million
UK regulator lifts ban on crypto ETNs for retail investors