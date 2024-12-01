MEXC Exchange
PA Daily | Michael Saylor recommends Microsoft to adopt Bitcoin as a core corporate strategy; four asset management companies plan to launch Bitcoin ETFs with different protection levels
Michael Saylor said he was confident that he could convince Buffett to use Berkshire's $325 billion in cash to buy Bitcoin; the private key of DeBox's operating account was leaked, resulting in a loss of more than 4.87 million BOX and 31 ETH; Pump.fun's revenue dropped 66% due to live broadcast controversy, from a peak of $33 million to $11 million.
PANews
2024/12/02 18:42
Altcoin ETF narrative begins? XRP rises strongly, and demand for crypto ETPs surges in the European and American markets
The price of the old altcoin XRP hit a seven-year high, and its market value surpassed Solana. As the regulatory environment in the United States is expected to become clearer, the demand for crypto ETPs has surged, and more institutions are entering the market to apply for altcoin ETFs.
PANews
2024/12/02 17:04
A new round of airdrops is coming. Multiple factors drive the market sentiment to rebound. These 21 projects may be "big money".
In the bull market atmosphere, many projects have accelerated their pace to launch their own tokens in an attempt to attract more capital and user attention. At the same time, the recent strong performance of crypto projects in multiple sectors has further stimulated investment sentiment. The market's expectations for the "altcoin season" have become stronger, and they have begun to look for potential crypto assets.
PANews
2024/12/02 16:54
Michael Saylor's speech at Microsoft's board of directors: Bitcoin is the best hedge for companies
Michael Saylor gave a 3-minute speech at the Microsoft board of directors, explaining why Bitcoin should be adopted. In the speech, Michael Saylor proposed that Bitcoin represents "digital capital", is the core opportunity of the next wave of technological innovation, and represents the greatest digital transformation in the 21st century.
PANews
2024/12/02 16:12
A paradise for digital nomads, how does TRON expand its crypto footprint through the Thai market?
Thailand has become one of the major hubs for global crypto development and innovation, and an important node for TRON's global expansion.
PANews
2024/12/02 14:20
OSL Trading Moments: XRP hits a 7-year high, BTC’s position as a wealth preservation tool is increasingly consolidated
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews
2024/12/02 11:32
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.2)
On-chain heat continues
PANews
2024/12/02 11:12
The largest airdrop of the year? Hyperliquid airdropped $28,500 per person, and the popularity of HYPE brought new gold rush
The price of HYPE has been rising steadily, from an opening price of US$2 on November 29 to a high of US$9.8 on December 1, an increase of nearly 5 times in less than 3 days.
PANews
2024/12/02 10:36
Weekly preview | Ripple plans to issue stablecoin RLUSD; CBOE launches first cash-settled options product related to spot Bitcoin
In the coming week from December 2nd to December 8th, there are other blockchain news worth your attention.
PANews
2024/12/01 19:56
A quick overview of 12 potential projects in the BNB ecosystem
The popularity of BNB Chain continues to rise, attracting the attention of a large number of users and developers. This article will review 12 potential projects in its ecosystem that have not yet issued tokens.
PANews
2024/12/01 18:40
