2025-08-02 Saturday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
PA Daily | Base founder reiterated that there is no plan to issue coins; US Bitcoin ETF bought 71,570 bitcoins in November

PA Daily | Base founder reiterated that there is no plan to issue coins; US Bitcoin ETF bought 71,570 bitcoins in November

Musk applied for an injunction to prevent OpenAI from transforming into a for-profit company; 10x Research said that BTC&#39;s market share has dropped to 56%, and XRP may surpass SOL to become the third largest cryptocurrency; the US SEC filed a lawsuit against Touzi Capital and its CEO, accusing their crypto mining project of fraud, involving an amount of more than US$115 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,376.5-2.47%
Solana
SOL$168.35-5.08%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09744-2.53%
XRP
XRP$3.0396-1.98%
Share
PANews2024/12/01 17:11
Thinking about Ethereum block builder Titan’s monopoly with Flashbots: How chain abstraction can unlock development opportunities?

Thinking about Ethereum block builder Titan’s monopoly with Flashbots: How chain abstraction can unlock development opportunities?

Just 2 companies create 90% of Ethereum blocks.
IRON Titanium
TITAN$0.000000007636-6.79%
Share
PANews2024/12/01 15:23
Comparative Analysis: What are the differences between MEME launch platform Clanker and Pump.fun?

Comparative Analysis: What are the differences between MEME launch platform Clanker and Pump.fun?

Comparison dimensions include business model, revenue, token quantity growth, etc.
Memecoin
MEME$0.001943-4.19%
Ethereum Classic
ETC$20.13-5.75%
tokenbot
CLANKER$49.29-15.04%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01562-8.70%
FUNToken
FUN$0.011304+0.11%
Share
PANews2024/11/29 20:06
PA Daily｜Worldcoin pilots World ID passport credential; U2U Network completes $13.8 million in financing

PA Daily｜Worldcoin pilots World ID passport credential; U2U Network completes $13.8 million in financing

Uniswap&#39;s trading volume has reached US$38 billion so far in November; the net inflow of the US Bitcoin spot ETF has reached US$6.2 billion so far in November; jump.fun: Starting today, the donation refund process and user loss compensation process will be launched.
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062+0.06%
Farcana
FAR$0.000168-14.72%
U2U Network
U2U$0.006693-5.58%
SPACE ID
ID$0.1597-5.50%
LayerNet
NET$0.00011047+6.65%
Share
PANews2024/11/29 18:40
Placeholder Partners: Advice for New Investors in the Current Environment

Placeholder Partners: Advice for New Investors in the Current Environment

Staying sober and controlling risks is the way to survive in the long run.
TapDaDoge
RUN$0.0000023-4.16%
Share
PANews2024/11/29 17:35
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.29)

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.29)

Christmas concept tokens start hype early
Hyperliquid
HYPE$39.21-10.43%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001943-4.19%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008919+0.16%
Share
PANews2024/11/29 11:23
OSL Trading Hours: BTC Approaches $100,000, Institutional Demand Continues to Strengthen the Market

OSL Trading Hours: BTC Approaches $100,000, Institutional Demand Continues to Strengthen the Market

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,376.5-2.47%
Share
PANews2024/11/29 11:07
PA Daily｜Hyperliquid will hold TGE tomorrow; BNSOL super staking will be launched on Pyth Network

PA Daily｜Hyperliquid will hold TGE tomorrow; BNSOL super staking will be launched on Pyth Network

BNSOL Super Staking will launch its first project - the oracle network Pyth Network (PYTH); Chinese listed company SOS announced that it will purchase $50 million worth of Bitcoin; Hyperliquid reminded users to accept the Genesis Event terms as soon as possible.
SOS
SOS$0.000000003959+7.34%
Pyth Network
PYTH$0.1135-5.41%
SOON
SOON$0.1448-1.76%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00005316-31.76%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001272+1.35%
Share
PANews2024/11/28 19:13
Talking about Ethena: USDe Token Economics and ENA Valuation

Talking about Ethena: USDe Token Economics and ENA Valuation

The conservative estimate is that ENA will rise to US$2.25 by the end of next year, and the optimistic forecast is US$5.
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0006--%
Ethena
ENA$0.5948-2.90%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01562-8.70%
Share
PANews2024/11/28 18:46
Chinese concept stock SOS invested 50 million US dollars in Bitcoin. Are Chinese listed companies buying up BTC in a big way to control the stock price?

Chinese concept stock SOS invested 50 million US dollars in Bitcoin. Are Chinese listed companies buying up BTC in a big way to control the stock price?

As the market recognition of Bitcoin continues to increase, Chinese concept stock SOS followed suit and invested 50 million US dollars in Bitcoin, driving up its stock price. In fact, many domestic listed companies have also included Bitcoin in their reserve assets, which not only optimizes the company's asset structure and brings additional income, but also greatly promotes the rapid rise of stock prices.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,376.5-2.47%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002057-3.10%
SOS
SOS$0.000000003959+7.34%
fact
FACT$2.72--%
Share
PANews2024/11/28 16:18

Trending News

More

Market News: Bo Hines says Trump will launch Bitcoin reserve plan "as soon as possible"

Fed's Hammack: Jobs report 'disappointing' but doesn't mean rate cut this week

Publicly listed company DevvStrea announces the deployment of its crypto funding strategy with its first purchase of BTC and SOL

The “Insider Whale” increased its ETH short position to 11111.11 half an hour ago, and its position profit exceeded $3.24 million

UK regulator lifts ban on crypto ETNs for retail investors