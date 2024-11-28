MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-02 Saturday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
PA Daily | Base founder reiterated that there is no plan to issue coins; US Bitcoin ETF bought 71,570 bitcoins in November
Musk applied for an injunction to prevent OpenAI from transforming into a for-profit company; 10x Research said that BTC's market share has dropped to 56%, and XRP may surpass SOL to become the third largest cryptocurrency; the US SEC filed a lawsuit against Touzi Capital and its CEO, accusing their crypto mining project of fraud, involving an amount of more than US$115 million.
BTC
$115,376.5
-2.47%
SOL
$168.35
-5.08%
MORE
$0.09744
-2.53%
XRP
$3.0396
-1.98%
Share
PANews
2024/12/01 17:11
Thinking about Ethereum block builder Titan’s monopoly with Flashbots: How chain abstraction can unlock development opportunities?
Just 2 companies create 90% of Ethereum blocks.
TITAN
$0.000000007636
-6.79%
Share
PANews
2024/12/01 15:23
Comparative Analysis: What are the differences between MEME launch platform Clanker and Pump.fun?
Comparison dimensions include business model, revenue, token quantity growth, etc.
MEME
$0.001943
-4.19%
ETC
$20.13
-5.75%
CLANKER
$49.29
-15.04%
TOKEN
$0.01562
-8.70%
FUN
$0.011304
+0.11%
Share
PANews
2024/11/29 20:06
PA Daily｜Worldcoin pilots World ID passport credential; U2U Network completes $13.8 million in financing
Uniswap's trading volume has reached US$38 billion so far in November; the net inflow of the US Bitcoin spot ETF has reached US$6.2 billion so far in November; jump.fun: Starting today, the donation refund process and user loss compensation process will be launched.
SPOT
$0.0000000000000000000062
+0.06%
FAR
$0.000168
-14.72%
U2U
$0.006693
-5.58%
ID
$0.1597
-5.50%
NET
$0.00011047
+6.65%
Share
PANews
2024/11/29 18:40
Placeholder Partners: Advice for New Investors in the Current Environment
Staying sober and controlling risks is the way to survive in the long run.
RUN
$0.0000023
-4.16%
Share
PANews
2024/11/29 17:35
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.29)
Christmas concept tokens start hype early
HYPE
$39.21
-10.43%
MEME
$0.001943
-4.19%
MEMES
$0.00008919
+0.16%
Share
PANews
2024/11/29 11:23
OSL Trading Hours: BTC Approaches $100,000, Institutional Demand Continues to Strengthen the Market
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
BTC
$115,376.5
-2.47%
Share
PANews
2024/11/29 11:07
PA Daily｜Hyperliquid will hold TGE tomorrow; BNSOL super staking will be launched on Pyth Network
BNSOL Super Staking will launch its first project - the oracle network Pyth Network (PYTH); Chinese listed company SOS announced that it will purchase $50 million worth of Bitcoin; Hyperliquid reminded users to accept the Genesis Event terms as soon as possible.
SOS
$0.000000003959
+7.34%
PYTH
$0.1135
-5.41%
SOON
$0.1448
-1.76%
HOLD
$0.00005316
-31.76%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001272
+1.35%
Share
PANews
2024/11/28 19:13
Talking about Ethena: USDe Token Economics and ENA Valuation
The conservative estimate is that ENA will rise to US$2.25 by the end of next year, and the optimistic forecast is US$5.
USDE
$1.0006
--%
ENA
$0.5948
-2.90%
TOKEN
$0.01562
-8.70%
Share
PANews
2024/11/28 18:46
Chinese concept stock SOS invested 50 million US dollars in Bitcoin. Are Chinese listed companies buying up BTC in a big way to control the stock price?
As the market recognition of Bitcoin continues to increase, Chinese concept stock SOS followed suit and invested 50 million US dollars in Bitcoin, driving up its stock price. In fact, many domestic listed companies have also included Bitcoin in their reserve assets, which not only optimizes the company's asset structure and brings additional income, but also greatly promotes the rapid rise of stock prices.
BTC
$115,376.5
-2.47%
NOT
$0.002057
-3.10%
SOS
$0.000000003959
+7.34%
FACT
$2.72
--%
Share
PANews
2024/11/28 16:18
Trending News
More
Market News: Bo Hines says Trump will launch Bitcoin reserve plan "as soon as possible"
Fed's Hammack: Jobs report 'disappointing' but doesn't mean rate cut this week
Publicly listed company DevvStrea announces the deployment of its crypto funding strategy with its first purchase of BTC and SOL
The “Insider Whale” increased its ETH short position to 11111.11 half an hour ago, and its position profit exceeded $3.24 million
UK regulator lifts ban on crypto ETNs for retail investors