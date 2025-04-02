MEXC Exchange
2025 Cryptocurrency Holder Survey Report: Digital Asset Map of 55 Million Americans, Who Uses Cryptocurrency?
The survey shows that cryptocurrency holders are a diverse group. People of different ages and income levels are holding and using cryptocurrencies. Among them, although there are more male holders (67%), there are also many female holders (31%).
$0.09961
-0.95%
PEOPLE
$0.01914
+7.58%
PANews
2025/04/03 15:55
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.3)
Trump's super tariffs hit the world
TRUMP
$9.225
+4.66%
AI
$0.1311
+6.93%
MEME
$0.00176
+6.40%
MEMES
$0.00008822
-0.21%
PANews
2025/04/03 10:37
Justin Sun files a lawsuit: Spending $456 million to bail out TUSD and suing First Digital Trust for misappropriation of reserve funds for investment?
Techteryx said it had fallen into trouble after it suffered what it called a "massive fraud" that resulted in its TUSD stablecoin reserves being used for illiquid investments that were not authorized by it.
SUN
$0.022449
+0.67%
TRUST
$0.0006176
+17.32%
TUSD
$0.9976
+0.07%
NOT
$0.002156
+6.57%
PANews
2025/04/03 00:00
PA Daily | VANECK BNB ETF registered in Delaware; 16 crypto-rich people on Forbes billionaire list
BlackRock has obtained approval from the UK FCA to register as a crypto asset company; Hong Kong-listed company Zhongzefeng plans to invest no more than 10% of the assets under management in virtual assets; the US Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net outflow of US$158 million yesterday.
BNB
$786.39
+2.53%
INVEST
$0.0002491
+7.83%
$0.09961
-0.95%
PEOPLE
$0.01914
+7.58%
PANews
2025/04/02 17:30
Circle's IPO attempt is met with doubts: valuation almost halved, a desperate attempt to monetize under pressure from profits?
After years of unsuccessful preparations for an IPO, Circle recently submitted an application to the SEC to list on the New York Stock Exchange. However, the valuation has been nearly halved, revenue is highly dependent on U.S. debt, and high commissions have eroded profits, which has also caused the market to question Circle's business prospects.
U
$0.02956
+0.99%
DEBT
$0.004725
+39.01%
MET
$0.2248
+1.67%
PANews
2025/04/02 16:33
Missed the Walrus airdrop? Don’t worry, there are 5 more Sui ecological projects worth participating in
Walrus was listed on the Korean exchange at once, attracting market attention. The following five Sui ecological projects still have early opportunities and may be worth participating in.
T
$0.01725
+3.35%
SUI
$3.7949
+9.86%
MORE
$0.09961
-0.95%
DON
$0.000827
+0.24%
MAY
$0.05098
+1.75%
PANews
2025/04/02 15:38
Trading time: Tariff policy is about to be announced, and analysts say Bitcoin may reach a new high of $110,000
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
MAY
$0.05098
+1.75%
PANews
2025/04/02 14:58
Fidelity: Has Bitcoin reached the peak of this cycle?
The Bitcoin bull run may not be over yet, judging by previous market cycles. Compared to previous cycles, the recent retracements experienced by Bitcoin have been relatively average. This suggests that as Bitcoin matures, volatility may weaken in both directions.
BULL
$0.004041
-1.60%
MAY
$0.05098
+1.75%
NOT
$0.002156
+6.57%
PANews
2025/04/02 13:49
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.2)
$act and other collective plunge
AI
$0.1311
+6.93%
ACT
$0.04054
+5.76%
MEME
$0.00176
+6.40%
MEMES
$0.00008822
-0.21%
PANews
2025/04/02 10:27
Deciphering the triple Rashomon behind the ACT flash crash, has the exchange’s risk control become a “nuclear button”?
A routine contract rule adjustment by Binance accidentally exposed the most vulnerable pimple in the crypto market.
ACT
$0.04054
+5.76%
PANews
2025/04/02 09:25
