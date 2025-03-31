Arthur Hayes' new article: Signals of a shift in the Fed's policy are emerging. Can Bitcoin break through $250,000 by the end of the year?

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell faces a serious policy dilemma: under huge government debt and political pressure, the Fed has to abandon its independence and anti-inflation stance and turn to financing the government through quantitative easing and other means. This "fiscal dominance" situation is very similar to the situation during the Burns period in the 1970s, indicating that the Fed will have to restart its loose policy, which may drive up the prices of assets such as Bitcoin.