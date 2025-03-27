MEXC Exchange
/
Actualités crypto
/
2025-08-08 Friday
Actualités crypto
Suivez les actualités crypto les plus tendances du marché
PA Daily | Ghibli's market value exceeds $40 million; Terraform Labs will open a crypto asset claims portal on March 31
Binance announced the results of the first batch of voting for listings: Mubarak, CZ'S Dog, Tutorial and Banana For Scale will be listed; Binance Alpha has launched GhibliCZ (Ghibli) and Ghiblification (Ghibli); the US SEC ended its investigation into Crypto.com without any enforcement action.
PORTAL
$0,0503
+13,90%
COM
$0,02062
-0,62%
BANANA
$23,56
+6,65%
MUBARAK
$0,035563
+6,10%
DOG
$0,003189
+10,84%
GHIBLI
$0,002341
-18,23%
OPEN
$0,0000001031
-8,59%
Partager
PANews
2025/03/28 17:30
Tether, the world's most profitable company per capita: its CEO is a former plastic surgeon, and its billions of profits are accelerating diversified investments
With only a hundred people serving hundreds of millions of users around the world and leveraging tens of billions of dollars in profits, Tether, a "money printing machine", is operating at an astonishing efficiency. The man behind all this, Giancarlo Devasini, has also achieved a gorgeous transformation from a plastic surgeon to a crypto-financial power, and has led Tether to accelerate its global expansion through diversified investments in mining, media, agriculture, etc.
MAN
$0,0074
+10,11%
PEOPLE
$0,01914
+7,58%
ETC
$21,7
+7,79%
Partager
PANews
2025/03/28 15:54
Trading time: Gold hits a new high before PCE data comes, OpenAI's new model detonates Ghibli concept
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
GOLD
$0,0000000000002
+11,11%
GHIBLI
$0,002341
-18,23%
Partager
PANews
2025/03/28 14:50
From former allies to tit-for-tat, data reveals the essence of the "civil war" between Pump.fun and Raydium
In the Solana ecosystem, a "civil war" involving hundreds of millions of dollars in transaction volume is unfolding. Pump.fun and Raydium, two platforms that once depended on each other, are now in a competitive situation.
FUN
$0,009201
+2,05%
PUMP
$0,003275
-2,47%
NOW
$0,00821
-1,08%
Partager
PANews
2025/03/28 13:13
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.28)
Everything can be Ghibli
AI
$0,1311
+7,02%
MEME
$0,001759
+6,41%
MEMES
$0,00008822
-0,21%
GHIBLI
$0,002341
-18,23%
Partager
PANews
2025/03/28 11:14
Crypto market briefly recovered, here are 5 top projects that are about to go live
Speculate on new things instead of old ones, interpreting 4 new public chains and 1 new stablecoin protocol.
TOP
$0,000096
--%
HERE
$0,000579
+7,42%
GO
$0,00024
-44,18%
Partager
PANews
2025/03/27 19:19
Financial giants are flocking to issue stablecoins, and the duopoly of Tether and Circle will be broken
Market data shows that stablecoins will process $16 trillion in transactions in 2024, with a total market value climbing to $238 billion.
GIANTS
$0,000363
+5,46%
Partager
PANews
2025/03/27 18:40
PA Daily | GameStop plans to raise $1.3 billion to buy BTC; Upbit will list WAL
Coinbase supports the listing of ALT, PENDLE and L3; Deribit: More than 14.3 billion US dollars of BTC and ETH options will expire in Q1; The top two votes in Binance's first voting for listing coins are BANANAS31 and WHY.
BTC
$116 790,25
+1,96%
MORE
$0,0996
-0,95%
TOP
$0,000096
--%
PENDLE
$5,115
+27,90%
L3
$0,04274
+2,19%
WAL
$0,4081
+7,19%
GAMESTOP
$0,00008575
+28,94%
Partager
PANews
2025/03/27 17:30
NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?
The intelligent agent is like a digital assistant that can remember its interactions with users. It can perfectly demonstrate the three core characteristics of NFT: exclusivity, improvability and property traceability.
MORE
$0,0996
-0,95%
CORE
$0,5196
+7,17%
LIKE
$0,00942
-0,91%
SMART
$0,007185
+42,89%
NFT
$0,0000004759
-0,02%
Partager
PANews
2025/03/27 13:40
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.27)
Ghibli style pictures flood the screen of CT
AI
$0,1311
+7,02%
CT
$0,0000057
-16,17%
MEME
$0,001759
+6,41%
MEMES
$0,00008822
-0,21%
GHIBLI
$0,002341
-18,23%
Partager
PANews
2025/03/27 10:36
Actualités tendance
Plus
Whale @AguilaTrades once again increased its long position to $223 million
DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams
Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack
$12.5 Trillion in Retirement Funds? Trump Supports Cryptocurrency in 401(k) Plans?
Bitcoin's biggest promoter, financial empire BlackRock's crypto ambitions