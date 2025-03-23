PA Daily | 24.3% of the total AUCTION tokens flowed into the CEX platform, and the price of the currency fell by 60%; BlackRock CEO predicts that Bitcoin can rise to 500,000 to 700,000 US dollars

He Yi responded to "project parties that are about to delist their tokens are buying votes for others": the ones that are not chosen will be delisted next time; movedrop will be launched in April; the 30-day KAITO token claim period has ended, and unclaimed tokens will be used to incentivize creators and users; in the past 7 days, NFT transaction volume fell 3.19% month-on-month to US$102 million, and the number of buyers and sellers increased by nearly 70%.