Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.25)
Binance's 100 million liquidity plan sparks controversy
PANews
2025/03/25 10:39
Zuckerberg's $46 billion went down the drain? What happened to the Metaverse track?
The billions of dollars that once poured into the metaverse have dried up, public interest has waned dramatically, and the concept is now ranked as one of the biggest flops in tech in recent years.
PANews
2025/03/24 19:17
PA Daily | Arthur Hayes bets BTC will rise to $110,000 before falling; CZ goes long on mubarak on APX Finance
SHELL's repurchase progress has reached 81.2%, and the token price has risen by more than 4% since the repurchase; SHELL's repurchase progress has reached 81.2%, and the token price has risen by more than 4% since the repurchase; WLFI purchased another US$3 million of MNT, and the investment portfolio has suffered a floating loss of more than US$100 million.
PANews
2025/03/24 17:30
Ethereum’s growing pains: From ETF “bleeding” to on-chain weakness, can ETF staking boost the market?
Ethereum is going through a long period of growing pains, and the ETF staking proposal is seen by the market as a key variable for Ethereum to get out of the trough in the short term. Although it can affect the ETH supply and holder returns to a certain extent, it cannot directly solve Ethereum's core challenges such as ecological competition, L2 diversion or low market sentiment.
PANews
2025/03/24 16:49
Will Walrus, a decentralized storage project that has raised $140 million, become the DeepSeek moment of the SUI ecosystem?
From Walrus' perspective, it is not only an attempt to reshape the decentralized storage track by reducing costs by a hundredfold, but also a new layout of Mysten Labs to upgrade Sui's performance and optimize token economics.
PANews
2025/03/24 14:34
Trading time: The market has entered a phase of shrinking volume and volatility, Hayes bets BTC will reach $110,000
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
PANews
2025/03/24 14:20
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.24)
A busy weekend
PANews
2025/03/24 11:46
Financing Weekly Report | 24 public financing events; Walrus Foundation announced raising $140 million, with Standard Crypto and a16z participating
The primary market has rebounded significantly, with 9 financings of over 10 million US dollars disclosed last week, and the infrastructure sector has become an investment focus.
PANews
2025/03/24 10:55
PA Daily | 24.3% of the total AUCTION tokens flowed into the CEX platform, and the price of the currency fell by 60%; BlackRock CEO predicts that Bitcoin can rise to 500,000 to 700,000 US dollars
He Yi responded to "project parties that are about to delist their tokens are buying votes for others": the ones that are not chosen will be delisted next time; movedrop will be launched in April; the 30-day KAITO token claim period has ended, and unclaimed tokens will be used to incentivize creators and users; in the past 7 days, NFT transaction volume fell 3.19% month-on-month to US$102 million, and the number of buyers and sellers increased by nearly 70%.
PANews
2025/03/23 17:19
A comprehensive exploration of the Indian crypto market: fertile ground for Web3 to achieve "eye-catching" data
Explore the development of the Indian ecosystem, regulatory challenges, and strategies for project success in this emerging market.
PANews
2025/03/23 13:30
