PA Daily | The U.S. House Financial Services Committee is expected to review the draft stablecoin legislation on April 2; Haun Ventures plans to raise $1 billion for two new funds

The U.S. Treasury Department officially lifted sanctions on Tornado Cash; Zoth suffered a theft loss of $8.32 million, and the attacker&#39;s funds came from ChangeNOW; Tether is negotiating with a Big Four accounting firm on a reserve audit; AUCTION was suspected to have been pulled to a new high by a whale/institution and then fell back. The whale/institution currently holds 20% of the total tokens.
PANews2025/03/22 17:17
Canary Capital frequently submits ETF applications. Has the copycat ETF application become a disguised advertising business?

Canary Capital, which was established only six months ago, has already submitted multiple applications for altcoin ETFs. However, this practice has also raised many questions about how big the real demand for these altcoin ETFs is? Or is this more of a gimmick and marketing trick?
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,001539-%2,03
PANews2025/03/22 15:01
99% of airdrops are a waste of time. Don’t bother with these 5 popular projects.

True Alpha will never happen in a crowded place. Here are five popular “airdrop projects” for you to review briefly.
PANews2025/03/21 17:40
Telegram founder regains his freedom, TON officially announces VC buys $400 million in tokens, and the development dilemma may usher in a turning point

The TON ecosystem has fallen into a period of pain due to the single narrative logic, imbalanced resource allocation, impact of external events and fluctuations in market cycles. At present, TON may usher in a turnaround after the traffic ebbs. The news that top Western venture capital firms have helped buy $400 million worth of tokens and that the platform has been exclusively tied to Telegram has brought new growth expectations to TON.
PANews2025/03/21 16:52
How does decentralization of intent simplify operations and remove complexity?

Why Intention Is the Superpower of Crypto Life
PANews2025/03/21 15:33
Trading time: BTC bull market score hits a two-year low, and the layout of multiple ETF products is accelerating

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
PANews2025/03/21 14:50
The altcoins are “bleeding”, are the VCs in the exit period the culprits?

Many of the hottest crypto VC firms may not survive the next few years.
PANews2025/03/21 13:45
The Turkish lira has been depreciating for many years. When the fiat currency is lost in the crisis, can crypto assets become a safe haven?

Looking back over the past five years, every time Turkey experienced a major currency devaluation crisis, Bitcoin trading volume mostly saw a significant increase. As global economic volatility intensifies, will cryptocurrency become a financial hedging tool for people in more countries with unstable currencies?
PANews2025/03/21 12:35
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.21)

BSC meme looks forward to the interaction of Yijie every day
PANews2025/03/21 10:29
Comparison of Base, MegaETH and Solana pre-confirmation mechanisms: How to balance speed and security?

The pre-confirmation mechanism can improve the user experience, but it requires users to temporarily believe that the block producer is honest and reliable.
PANews2025/03/20 19:28

