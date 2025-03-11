2025-08-08 Friday

Actualités crypto

Suivez les actualités crypto les plus tendances du marché
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.12)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.12)

Murad&#39;s holdings have shrunk by more than 80% in the past two months
Moonveil
MORE$0.09961-0.95%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1312+7.10%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00176+6.34%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008822-0.21%
Partager
PANews2025/03/12 10:49
#StayTrue312 Every crash is the starting point of the next bull market.

#StayTrue312 Every crash is the starting point of the next bull market.

Most importantly, stay alive.
Tron Bull
BULL$0.004041-1.60%
Partager
PANews2025/03/12 10:22
Avalanche competes for ETF: US concept dividends are supported, executive turmoil and ecological problems remain to be solved

Avalanche competes for ETF: US concept dividends are supported, executive turmoil and ecological problems remain to be solved

Today, Avalanche is exploring new growth paths through technology upgrades, ecosystem expansion, and real-world applications. Although on-chain activity has picked up recently, management turmoil and external market pressures have made it difficult for the ecosystem to fully recover.
RealLink
REAL$0.05114+3.27%
Partager
PANews2025/03/11 20:00
From AI Agents to Autonomous Companies: How Spectral Labs is Reshaping Decentralized Finance with the Lux Framework

From AI Agents to Autonomous Companies: How Spectral Labs is Reshaping Decentralized Finance with the Lux Framework

Through the AI enterprise framework Lux, Spectral enables AI agents to autonomously execute transactions, optimize portfolios, manage risks, and even operate entire autonomous companies. It has also recently opened recruitment interviews for its first AI hedge fund, Agent Spectra.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1312+7.10%
FUND
FUND$0.02739+24.50%
Partager
PANews2025/03/11 19:00
Stablecoin supply hits all-time high, which investment strategies will profit from it?

Stablecoin supply hits all-time high, which investment strategies will profit from it?

The most attractive investment opportunities may come from new infrastructure, consumer applications and revenue-generating products that have not yet been launched. New tokens often attract higher market attention.
MAY
MAY$0.05098+1.79%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002154+6.47%
Partager
PANews2025/03/11 17:55
PA Daily | BitMEX co-founder predicts BTC may bottom out at $70,000; JPMorgan Chase raises the probability of a U.S. recession to 40%

PA Daily | BitMEX co-founder predicts BTC may bottom out at $70,000; JPMorgan Chase raises the probability of a U.S. recession to 40%

The author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad" warned that the economic engines of the United States, Germany and Japan are in trouble: he suggested investing in gold, BTC, etc.; Meme coin KOL Murad's investment portfolio has shrunk by more than 80% in the past two months to less than 10 million US dollars; VanEck has registered Avalanche ETF in Delaware.
U
U$0.02956+0.99%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,824.88+1.99%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09961-0.95%
GOLD
GOLD$0.0000000000002+11.11%
MAY
MAY$0.05098+1.79%
Partager
PANews2025/03/11 17:30
Trading time: Crypto market pulls back across the board, Ethereum nearly halved since the beginning of the year

Trading time: Crypto market pulls back across the board, Ethereum nearly halved since the beginning of the year

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Partager
PANews2025/03/11 14:30
The True Value of Data Availability: Celestia’s Revenue Potential

The True Value of Data Availability: Celestia’s Revenue Potential

“$1 billion in annual revenue is easily achievable.”
Partager
PANews2025/03/11 12:50
"312" previewed in advance? More than $120 million in on-chain liquidation is approaching, and the crypto market is still waiting for key catalysts

"312" previewed in advance? More than $120 million in on-chain liquidation is approaching, and the crypto market is still waiting for key catalysts

Coinciding with the fifth anniversary of the 312 incident, the crypto market once again experienced an across-the-board decline, and the large-scale liquidation wave on the chain exacerbated the panic in the market.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09961-0.95%
Partager
PANews2025/03/11 12:31
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.11)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.11)

Take, set, save!
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1312+7.10%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00176+6.34%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008822-0.21%
Partager
PANews2025/03/11 10:14

Actualités tendance

Plus

Whale @AguilaTrades once again increased its long position to $223 million

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

$12.5 Trillion in Retirement Funds? Trump Supports Cryptocurrency in 401(k) Plans?

Bitcoin's biggest promoter, financial empire BlackRock's crypto ambitions