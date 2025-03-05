MEXC Exchange
/
Actualités crypto
/
2025-08-08 Friday
Actualités crypto
Suivez les actualités crypto les plus tendances du marché
Is there any hope for ETH? Make Ethereum cool again
Ethereum should take proactive measures to incentivize projects within the ecosystem to maintain a consistent vision, rather than relying on the market’s spontaneous alignment.
VISION
$0,00028
--%
ETH
$3 946,48
+7,90%
Partager
PANews
2025/03/07 08:30
Analyst: The Uniswap Foundation has passed a huge investment plan of US$165.5 million, but why do I think it is only a temporary solution and not a fundamental solution?
UNI holders are like "cows" that are about to be squeezed dry, and the value of their tokens has never been captured.
LIKE
$0,009425
-0,88%
THINK
$0,02464
+5,84%
UNI
$10,551
+9,00%
NOT
$0,002155
+6,52%
WHY
$0,0000000271
+1,68%
Partager
PANews
2025/03/06 18:15
PA Daily | Trump family project WLFI increases holdings of ETH, WBTC and MOVE; BTC whale with a cost price of nearly $10,000 is suspected of selling BTC
Coinbase will list the Renzo (REZ) token; DoubleZero Foundation completed a $28 million financing at a valuation of $400 million; Elixir launched an airdrop qualification check page.
TRUMP
$9,221
+4,61%
BTC
$116 842,48
+2,01%
MOVE
$0,1381
+6,47%
TOKEN
$0,01609
+4,48%
REZ
$0,014049
+5,55%
ETH
$3 946,48
+7,90%
WBTC
$116 795,44
+2,03%
Partager
PANews
2025/03/06 17:30
Exclusive interview with Gate.io founder Han Lin: 12 years of exploration from a PhD in science and engineering to crypto trading
Currently, the U.S. stock market has a huge impact on the crypto market, so it is difficult to use a fixed four-year cycle to measure market fluctuations.
U
$0,02956
+0,99%
IO
$0,611
+11,49%
Partager
PANews
2025/03/06 17:20
Hyperliquid’s revenue engine revealed: a victory for incremental decentralization
HYPE has a unique revenue engine that combines an exchange and a smart contract platform, and may become the highest-earning blockchain.
HYPE
$40,98
+8,55%
SMART
$0,007191
+43,04%
MAY
$0,05074
+1,31%
Partager
PANews
2025/03/06 15:21
Transactions exceed one trillion US dollars, with an average daily liquidation amount of 400 million US dollars. Hyperliquid has become a giant whale on the chain "casino"
Trillion-dollar trading volume, 60% perpetual contract market share, and an average of $400 million in daily on-chain settlements - Hyperliquid, a decentralized exchange that has been established for less than two years, is eroding the contract market of centralized exchanges with a series of disruptive data.
Partager
PANews
2025/03/06 14:29
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.6)
SOL on-chain market begins to recover
SOL
$175,52
+5,08%
AI
$0,1314
+7,26%
MEME
$0,001758
+6,22%
MEMES
$0,00008822
-0,21%
Partager
PANews
2025/03/06 10:39
PA Daily | Binance will list RedStone (RED) spot; about $236 million of XRP was withdrawn from OKX
The whale that received the most ETH in the Genesis Trading liquidation payout has sold 40,000 ETH in the past two days; more than 95.25 million XRP were transferred from OKX to an unknown wallet, equivalent to approximately US$236 million; Berachain co-founder: regrets selling too much token supply to VCs, and currently hopes to minimize community dilution.
MORE
$0,09961
-0,95%
XRP
$3,3553
+12,91%
TOKEN
$0,01609
+4,48%
RED
$0,4164
+2,96%
Partager
PANews
2025/03/05 17:30
Is it a good time to buy the bottom of Bitcoin? Let the data chart speak for itself
There are not many negative factors left at present, so we can focus on the positive news that may arrive on March 7.
MAY
$0,05074
+1,31%
NOT
$0,002155
+6,52%
Partager
PANews
2025/03/05 15:28
Aave joins the dividend army: over 100 million cash reserves start repurchase, or there will be favorable DeFi policies
Aave is about to join the DeFi dividend army. On March 4, the Aave community proposed a new proposal to update its token economic model, which will not only strengthen its competitive advantage in the liquidity battle, but also accelerate DeFi's transformation to a sustainable value capture model.
DEFI
$0,002017
-5,52%
TOKEN
$0,01609
+4,48%
ARMY
$0,0323
+22,34%
AAVE
$283,19
+7,46%
NOT
$0,002155
+6,52%
Partager
PANews
2025/03/05 13:51
Actualités tendance
Plus
Whale @AguilaTrades once again increased its long position to $223 million
DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams
Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack
$12.5 Trillion in Retirement Funds? Trump Supports Cryptocurrency in 401(k) Plans?
Bitcoin's biggest promoter, financial empire BlackRock's crypto ambitions