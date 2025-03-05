2025-08-08 Friday

Is there any hope for ETH? Make Ethereum cool again

Ethereum should take proactive measures to incentivize projects within the ecosystem to maintain a consistent vision, rather than relying on the market’s spontaneous alignment.
PANews2025/03/07 08:30
Analyst: The Uniswap Foundation has passed a huge investment plan of US$165.5 million, but why do I think it is only a temporary solution and not a fundamental solution?

UNI holders are like &quot;cows&quot; that are about to be squeezed dry, and the value of their tokens has never been captured.
PANews2025/03/06 18:15
PA Daily | Trump family project WLFI increases holdings of ETH, WBTC and MOVE; BTC whale with a cost price of nearly $10,000 is suspected of selling BTC

Coinbase will list the Renzo (REZ) token; DoubleZero Foundation completed a $28 million financing at a valuation of $400 million; Elixir launched an airdrop qualification check page.
PANews2025/03/06 17:30
Exclusive interview with Gate.io founder Han Lin: 12 years of exploration from a PhD in science and engineering to crypto trading

Currently, the U.S. stock market has a huge impact on the crypto market, so it is difficult to use a fixed four-year cycle to measure market fluctuations.
PANews2025/03/06 17:20
Hyperliquid’s revenue engine revealed: a victory for incremental decentralization

HYPE has a unique revenue engine that combines an exchange and a smart contract platform, and may become the highest-earning blockchain.
PANews2025/03/06 15:21
Transactions exceed one trillion US dollars, with an average daily liquidation amount of 400 million US dollars. Hyperliquid has become a giant whale on the chain "casino"

Trillion-dollar trading volume, 60% perpetual contract market share, and an average of $400 million in daily on-chain settlements - Hyperliquid, a decentralized exchange that has been established for less than two years, is eroding the contract market of centralized exchanges with a series of disruptive data.
PANews2025/03/06 14:29
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.6)

SOL on-chain market begins to recover
PANews2025/03/06 10:39
PA Daily | Binance will list RedStone (RED) spot; about $236 million of XRP was withdrawn from OKX

The whale that received the most ETH in the Genesis Trading liquidation payout has sold 40,000 ETH in the past two days; more than 95.25 million XRP were transferred from OKX to an unknown wallet, equivalent to approximately US$236 million; Berachain co-founder: regrets selling too much token supply to VCs, and currently hopes to minimize community dilution.
PANews2025/03/05 17:30
Is it a good time to buy the bottom of Bitcoin? Let the data chart speak for itself

There are not many negative factors left at present, so we can focus on the positive news that may arrive on March 7.
PANews2025/03/05 15:28
Aave joins the dividend army: over 100 million cash reserves start repurchase, or there will be favorable DeFi policies

Aave is about to join the DeFi dividend army. On March 4, the Aave community proposed a new proposal to update its token economic model, which will not only strengthen its competitive advantage in the liquidity battle, but also accelerate DeFi&#39;s transformation to a sustainable value capture model.
PANews2025/03/05 13:51

