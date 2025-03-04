2025-08-08 Friday

From the Libra scandal to Solana’s loss of money, can Jupiter’s multi-strategy layout restore market confidence?

As a star project of the Solana ecosystem, Jupiter once played a core role with its high liquidity share, but the Libra scandal and the overall ecological crisis have plunged it into a quagmire. Despite this, Jupiter is trying to send a signal to the outside world that it can break through the headwind through multiple strategies such as ecological expansion, token repurchase plan, and product iteration.
PANews2025/03/05 13:00
OSL Trading Hours: The overall market maintains a bearish trend, and March 7 may become the key to the price trend of cryptocurrencies

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews2025/03/05 11:20
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.5)

Pump.fun trading volume fell 94% from January
PANews2025/03/05 10:46
In the midst of the warm and cold times, we will comprehensively sort out the potential projects in the AI Agent track

Trump's national reserve plan boosted the market, but it returned to square one in less than a day. In the midst of the warm and cold weather, it is a good idea to concentrate on studying potential projects.
PANews2025/03/05 10:30
PA Picture | One picture to understand the birth of Bitcoin and the 50-year history of cypherpunk development

Bitcoin and the Rise of the Cypherpunks: From Cryptography to the Decentralized Revolution
PANews2025/03/04 18:08
PA Daily | Binance Watch tab adds 10 tokens including AERGO, ALPACA, AST; Arthur Hayes firmly believes that we are still in a bull market cycle

Binance HODLer airdrop launches the 11th project - GoPlus Security (GPS); Zora releases ZORA token economics: 10% for retroactive airdrops; Placeholder partners: Now is the bull market correction stage, not the top of this round of bull market.
PANews2025/03/04 17:30
Tips for entrepreneurs: 7 common pitfalls in building AI agents

Project success comes from innovation, execution, and resilience, not just launching a token or following a narrative.
PANews2025/03/04 17:10
Celebrity coin issuance no longer works? Ronaldinho's coin issuance encounters a collapse of trust

Since Trump, celebrity token issuance seems to have become a new business practice. On March 2, the famous retired football star Ronaldinho also announced the launch of his personal token $STAR10 on the BSC chain.
PANews2025/03/04 15:17
One day's bull market was followed by another waterfall: How to survive in the surging and plummeting crypto market?

In the current extremely volatile market, it is difficult to make long-term profits by luck alone. Only investors with highly professional trading strategies can survive in extreme environments and potentially profit from them.
PANews2025/03/04 13:00
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.4)

Who can make this money?
PANews2025/03/04 10:57

Actualités tendance

Whale @AguilaTrades once again increased its long position to $223 million

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

$12.5 Trillion in Retirement Funds? Trump Supports Cryptocurrency in 401(k) Plans?

Bitcoin's biggest promoter, financial empire BlackRock's crypto ambitions