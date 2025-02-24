PA Daily | Infini was hacked, and about $49.5 million was stolen; Pump.fun is suspected to be internally testing the AMM liquidity pool

The Montana House of Representatives in the United States rejected the "Strategic Bitcoin Reserve" bill; Bybit CEO said that the ETH gap has been fully made up; the exchange eXch denied the accusation of helping the Lazarus Group hacker team launder money; SUI, OP, ZETA and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking this week, of which SUI unlocking is worth about US$77.6 million.