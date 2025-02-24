MEXC Exchange
Multicoin Capital: Why is Geodnet a critical link in the era of physical AI?
The AI-driven robotics revolution has become an irreversible trend; the key lies in the timing of its full outbreak.
PANews
2025/02/26 14:50
The crypto market plummeted, and more than 300,000 people were liquidated: the core reasons you need to know
This article attempts to clarify the causes of the current downward trend in cryptocurrencies and determine what necessary conditions are needed for the market to regain bullish sentiment.
PANews
2025/02/26 13:51
OSL Trading Time: The market may enter a consolidation period before the next decline, and the behavior of large investors will become a key indicator
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews
2025/02/26 12:30
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.26)
Pump.fun Token Graduation Rate Hits New Low
PANews
2025/02/26 12:12
PA Daily | Bitcoin falls below $90,000; Binance Launchpool launches RedStone (RED)
South Korea's Financial Intelligence Agency restricts new users of Upbit from trading crypto assets; the US SEC accepts Grayscale's application for Cardano spot ETF; Binance Launchpool launches RedStone (RED); Binance Pre Market introduces a daily price limit mechanism; Bybit hackers have cleaned 100,000 ETH.
PANews
2025/02/25 18:00
Pundi AI token swap in-depth analysis: deflation model reconstruction and AI data value leap
This article will detail the token swap process, the logic behind it, the reasons for the upgrade, and the innovative changes it brings.
PANews
2025/02/25 15:46
PA Daily | Infini was hacked, and about $49.5 million was stolen; Pump.fun is suspected to be internally testing the AMM liquidity pool
The Montana House of Representatives in the United States rejected the "Strategic Bitcoin Reserve" bill; Bybit CEO said that the ETH gap has been fully made up; the exchange eXch denied the accusation of helping the Lazarus Group hacker team launder money; SUI, OP, ZETA and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking this week, of which SUI unlocking is worth about US$77.6 million.
PANews
2025/02/24 17:19
OSL Trading Moments: The market predicts that BTC may fall to $77,000 before returning to a bull market, and altcoins are expected to rebound
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews
2025/02/24 12:12
After the Bybit hack, how can DeFi effectively cope with market turmoil?
This article will delve into the impact of this attack on Aave, Ethena, and USDe, analyze how the DeFi system responded to this incident, and explore whether Proof of Reserves can prevent liquidations of more than $20 million.
PANews
2025/02/24 11:33
Financing Weekly Report | 15 public financing events; Cryptographic security platform Blockaid completes $50 million Series B financing, led by Ribbit Capital
Last week, five financings of tens of millions of US dollars were announced; nearly US$100 million flowed into the infrastructure sector.
PANews
2025/02/24 09:39
