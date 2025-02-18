MEXC Exchange
/
Actualités crypto
/
2025-08-08 Friday
Actualités crypto
Suivez les actualités crypto les plus tendances du marché
Kelsier Ventures, the issuer of Libra, is accused of paying money to bribe the president’s sister and is the mastermind behind multiple “Rug Pulls”. Where does it come from?
As the Libra coin issuance farce fermented for several days, the token market maker Kelsier Ventures and its CEO Hayden Davis, the manipulators behind the scenes, surfaced. This article will get to know them, understand their background, and the role they played in the Libra scandal.
GET
$0.005822
-2.46%
TOKEN
$0.01607
+4.35%
Partager
PANews
2025/02/19 18:55
K33 Crypto Briefing: BTC indicators weaken, the market may be on the eve of a change
While the pro-crypto Trump administration is a positive factor in the long run, current market uncertainty remains and traders should remain cautious until a clear direction emerges.
TRUMP
$9.223
+4.65%
CHANGE
$0.00235932
+1.73%
BTC
$116,814.55
+1.98%
PRO
$0.774
+3.20%
MAY
$0.05093
+1.69%
Partager
PANews
2025/02/19 17:56
PA Daily | FTX's next round of repayment distribution will begin on May 30; CZ will donate all tokens received in the wallet
Binance Alpha launched 6 projects including BROCCOLI (f2b), CZ'S DOG and Broccoli (f3b); Former Coinbase CTO: Traditional IPOs and mergers and acquisitions are hindered, and security token issuance (STO) on the blockchain may become a new financing path; The US SEC confirmed that it had received Bitwise's spot XRP ETF application.
STO
$0.0943
+1.53%
XRP
$3.3543
+12.87%
TOKEN
$0.01607
+4.35%
BROCCOLI
$0.03051
+6.45%
MAY
$0.05093
+1.69%
WALLET
$0.02891
+2.84%
Partager
PANews
2025/02/19 17:30
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.19)
The market is back in the bear market downturn
AI
$0.131
+6.85%
MEME
$0.001758
+6.15%
MEMES
$0.00008822
-0.21%
Partager
PANews
2025/02/19 11:59
OSL Trading Hours: Market caution heats up, short positions exceed long positions by $120 million
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
Partager
PANews
2025/02/19 11:30
Crypto ETFs welcome institutional entry, 15 institutions hold nearly $14 billion, BlackRock attracts the most funds
In this article, PANews sorted out the Bitcoin/Ethereum spot ETF holdings of 15 institutions in 2024, with a total holding value of more than US$13.98 billion. From the perspective of holding strategies, each institution has different market expectations and asset allocation directions. Many institutions increased their holdings on a large scale in the fourth quarter of 2024, especially BlackRock's IBIT, which attracted the most money. In terms of holding structure, most institutions mainly focus on Bitcoin spot ETF products, but many institutions also began to increase their investment in Ethereum ETFs in Q4.
MORE
$0.09947
-1.19%
HOLD
$0.00004748
-0.37%
Partager
PANews
2025/02/19 10:23
PA Daily | Argentine President responds to LIBRA controversy, saying he did not promote it, but just shared it; Meteora co-founder Ben resigns
DefiTuna revealed the $200 million market manipulation plan of the M3M3 platform, involving multiple projects such as LIBRA and MELANIA; KernelDAO will conduct the $KERNEL token TGE in February; Hyper Foundation: HyperEVM mainnet has officially launched.
HYPER
$0.40031
+4.15%
KERNEL
$0.21521
+4.02%
TOKEN
$0.01607
+4.35%
MELANIA
$0.2196
+5.47%
NOT
$0.002155
+6.52%
Partager
PANews
2025/02/18 17:30
Libra staged a hunting game: nearly 30% of large investors took over at high prices, and more than 70,000 addresses were harvested
In the cryptocurrency market, being the first to enter the market is often seen as the secret to profitability, but the plunge in the price of Libra tokens has revealed the cruel truth behind this "speed game."
MORE
$0.09947
-1.19%
GAME
$26.8906
-2.69%
Partager
PANews
2025/02/18 16:07
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.18)
$LIBRA turmoil is still brewing
AI
$0.131
+6.85%
MEME
$0.001758
+6.15%
MEMES
$0.00008822
-0.21%
Partager
PANews
2025/02/18 11:48
A look at 15 BNB Chain ecosystem AI Agents: Most are low-market-cap projects, only MyShell has the highest financing scale
In this article, PANews lists 15 AI Agent token issuance projects on BNB Chain, most of which are low-market-cap projects, with only MyShell, Cookie DAO and ChainGPT exceeding the 100 million US dollar mark. At the same time, 8 projects have received financing of varying scales, with MyShell receiving the highest investment amount and a strong investment lineup behind it.
BNB
$787.14
+2.62%
CAP
$0.06812
-3.26%
TOKEN
$0.01607
+4.35%
DAO
$0.1264
-14.88%
AI
$0.131
+6.85%
Partager
PANews
2025/02/18 09:08
Actualités tendance
Plus
Whale @AguilaTrades once again increased its long position to $223 million
DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams
Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack
$12.5 Trillion in Retirement Funds? Trump Supports Cryptocurrency in 401(k) Plans?
Bitcoin's biggest promoter, financial empire BlackRock's crypto ambitions