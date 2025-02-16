2025-08-08 Friday

Actualités crypto

Suivez les actualités crypto les plus tendances du marché
LIBRA token scam investigation: from presidential endorsement to hacker tracking

LIBRA token scam investigation: from presidential endorsement to hacker tracking

“The issuance of LIBRA is not to ‘cut leeks’, but to cause a market crash due to a failed plan.”
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,0161+4,54%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0,0000049--%
Notcoin
NOT$0,002155+6,52%
Partager
PANews2025/02/17 20:30
From transactions to audits, here are 10 noteworthy Cookie DeFAI hackathon projects

From transactions to audits, here are 10 noteworthy Cookie DeFAI hackathon projects

These projects excel in cross-chain interoperability design, new applications, and performance optimization.
CROSS
CROSS$0,29248-3,81%
SphereX
HERE$0,00058+7,60%
Cookie DAO
COOKIE$0,15134+7,90%
DEF-AI
DEFAI$0,0001449+30,18%
Partager
PANews2025/02/17 19:27
PA Daily | Binance will delist AMB, CLV, STMX and VITE; Argentine President accused of fraud due to LIBRA token scandal

PA Daily | Binance will delist AMB, CLV, STMX and VITE; Argentine President accused of fraud due to LIBRA token scandal

Metaplanet, a Japanese listed company, spent 4 billion yen to increase its holdings of 269.43 BTC; VITE fell 40% in a short period of time and AMB fell 22% due to the delisting of Binance; the investment institution under billionaire Paul Tudor Jones held $426.9 million of BlackRock IBIT.
Bitcoin
BTC$116 813,97+1,98%
Clover Finance
CLV$0,02165+0,74%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,0161+4,54%
Ascendia
AMB$0,0001062+1,82%
Partager
PANews2025/02/17 17:30
Open Ronin official announcement, 1kx heavy bet, can Ronin usher in a golden age?

Open Ronin official announcement, 1kx heavy bet, can Ronin usher in a golden age?

Abandoning the high-quality boutique route, will the “Open Ronin” strategy allow the ecosystem to flourish?
OpenGPU
OPEN$0,0000001031-8,43%
Router Protocol
ROUTE$0,00717-6,64%
Partager
PANews2025/02/17 16:42
Reflecting on the cyclical changes in this round of crypto bull market, how to formulate an effective selling strategy?

Reflecting on the cyclical changes in this round of crypto bull market, how to formulate an effective selling strategy?

Users need to develop a strategy for when to sell. While it may sound harsh, the market is what it is and a specific strategy for exiting a trade needs to be developed before the trade is made.
Tron Bull
BULL$0,004041-1,60%
MAY
MAY$0,05093+1,69%
Polytrade
TRADE$0,14335+0,91%
Partager
PANews2025/02/17 16:00
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.17)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.17)

$LIBRA $Melania suspected to be operated by the same conspiracy group
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1311+6,93%
Melania Meme
MELANIA$0,2197+5,52%
Memecoin
MEME$0,001759+6,21%
MEMES
MEMES$0,00008822-0,21%
Partager
PANews2025/02/17 11:59
OSL Trading Hours: BTC trading activity drops sharply, ETH will have difficulty returning to the $2,800 mark in the short term

OSL Trading Hours: BTC trading activity drops sharply, ETH will have difficulty returning to the $2,800 mark in the short term

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
Bitcoin
BTC$116 813,97+1,98%
Ethereum
ETH$3 939,61+7,69%
Partager
PANews2025/02/17 11:20
Financing Weekly Report | 21 public financing events; DeFi platform Legends completed $15 million in financing, with a16z and Coinbase Ventures participating

Financing Weekly Report | 21 public financing events; DeFi platform Legends completed $15 million in financing, with a16z and Coinbase Ventures participating

DeFi and Infra continue to lead in various tracks; Gaorong Capital invested US$30 million in Hong Kong-licensed cryptocurrency exchange HashKey Group.
DeFi
DEFI$0,002017-5,48%
Bware
INFRA$0,1004-7,72%
Partager
PANews2025/02/17 10:46
Weekly preview | FTX begins debt repayment; Consensus Hong Kong opens on February 18

Weekly preview | FTX begins debt repayment; Consensus Hong Kong opens on February 18

In the coming week from February 17, 2025 to February 23, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
DebtCoin
DEBT$0,004781+52,26%
Partager
PANews2025/02/16 21:11
PA Daily | The Argentine President has asked the Anti-Corruption Office to intervene in the LIBRA issuance event; the crypto market minted 600,000 new tokens in January

PA Daily | The Argentine President has asked the Anti-Corruption Office to intervene in the LIBRA issuance event; the crypto market minted 600,000 new tokens in January

KIP said that the issuance and market making of LIBRA tokens are entirely the responsibility of Kelsier Ventures; the Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission hopes to formulate a roadmap for the development of virtual assets; in the past 7 days, the NFT transaction volume fell 35.15% month-on-month to US$112.7 million, and the number of buyers and sellers both increased by more than 500% month-on-month.
Moonveil
MORE$0,09947-1,19%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1,3447+10,69%
NFT
NFT$0,0000004765--%
Partager
PANews2025/02/16 17:27

Actualités tendance

Plus

Whale @AguilaTrades once again increased its long position to $223 million

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

$12.5 Trillion in Retirement Funds? Trump Supports Cryptocurrency in 401(k) Plans?

Bitcoin's biggest promoter, financial empire BlackRock's crypto ambitions