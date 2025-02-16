MEXC Exchange
/
Actualités crypto
/
2025-08-08 Friday
Actualités crypto
Suivez les actualités crypto les plus tendances du marché
LIBRA token scam investigation: from presidential endorsement to hacker tracking
“The issuance of LIBRA is not to ‘cut leeks’, but to cause a market crash due to a failed plan.”
TOKEN
$0,0161
+4,54%
SCAM
$0,0000049
--%
NOT
$0,002155
+6,52%
Partager
PANews
2025/02/17 20:30
From transactions to audits, here are 10 noteworthy Cookie DeFAI hackathon projects
These projects excel in cross-chain interoperability design, new applications, and performance optimization.
CROSS
$0,29248
-3,81%
HERE
$0,00058
+7,60%
COOKIE
$0,15134
+7,90%
DEFAI
$0,0001449
+30,18%
Partager
PANews
2025/02/17 19:27
PA Daily | Binance will delist AMB, CLV, STMX and VITE; Argentine President accused of fraud due to LIBRA token scandal
Metaplanet, a Japanese listed company, spent 4 billion yen to increase its holdings of 269.43 BTC; VITE fell 40% in a short period of time and AMB fell 22% due to the delisting of Binance; the investment institution under billionaire Paul Tudor Jones held $426.9 million of BlackRock IBIT.
BTC
$116 813,97
+1,98%
CLV
$0,02165
+0,74%
TOKEN
$0,0161
+4,54%
AMB
$0,0001062
+1,82%
Partager
PANews
2025/02/17 17:30
Open Ronin official announcement, 1kx heavy bet, can Ronin usher in a golden age?
Abandoning the high-quality boutique route, will the “Open Ronin” strategy allow the ecosystem to flourish?
OPEN
$0,0000001031
-8,43%
ROUTE
$0,00717
-6,64%
Partager
PANews
2025/02/17 16:42
Reflecting on the cyclical changes in this round of crypto bull market, how to formulate an effective selling strategy?
Users need to develop a strategy for when to sell. While it may sound harsh, the market is what it is and a specific strategy for exiting a trade needs to be developed before the trade is made.
BULL
$0,004041
-1,60%
MAY
$0,05093
+1,69%
TRADE
$0,14335
+0,91%
Partager
PANews
2025/02/17 16:00
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.17)
$LIBRA $Melania suspected to be operated by the same conspiracy group
AI
$0,1311
+6,93%
MELANIA
$0,2197
+5,52%
MEME
$0,001759
+6,21%
MEMES
$0,00008822
-0,21%
Partager
PANews
2025/02/17 11:59
OSL Trading Hours: BTC trading activity drops sharply, ETH will have difficulty returning to the $2,800 mark in the short term
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
BTC
$116 813,97
+1,98%
ETH
$3 939,61
+7,69%
Partager
PANews
2025/02/17 11:20
Financing Weekly Report | 21 public financing events; DeFi platform Legends completed $15 million in financing, with a16z and Coinbase Ventures participating
DeFi and Infra continue to lead in various tracks; Gaorong Capital invested US$30 million in Hong Kong-licensed cryptocurrency exchange HashKey Group.
DEFI
$0,002017
-5,48%
INFRA
$0,1004
-7,72%
Partager
PANews
2025/02/17 10:46
Weekly preview | FTX begins debt repayment; Consensus Hong Kong opens on February 18
In the coming week from February 17, 2025 to February 23, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
DEBT
$0,004781
+52,26%
Partager
PANews
2025/02/16 21:11
PA Daily | The Argentine President has asked the Anti-Corruption Office to intervene in the LIBRA issuance event; the crypto market minted 600,000 new tokens in January
KIP said that the issuance and market making of LIBRA tokens are entirely the responsibility of Kelsier Ventures; the Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission hopes to formulate a roadmap for the development of virtual assets; in the past 7 days, the NFT transaction volume fell 35.15% month-on-month to US$112.7 million, and the number of buyers and sellers both increased by more than 500% month-on-month.
MORE
$0,09947
-1,19%
VIRTUAL
$1,3447
+10,69%
NFT
$0,0000004765
--%
Partager
PANews
2025/02/16 17:27
Actualités tendance
Plus
Whale @AguilaTrades once again increased its long position to $223 million
DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams
Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack
$12.5 Trillion in Retirement Funds? Trump Supports Cryptocurrency in 401(k) Plans?
Bitcoin's biggest promoter, financial empire BlackRock's crypto ambitions