PA Daily | CZ calls for more dapps rather than chains in the market; BitGo considers IPO as early as the second half of 2025

21 states in the United States have proposed bills related to Bitcoin reserves, with Utah making the fastest progress; Jiangsu High Court: Overseas virtual currency investment is not protected by Chinese law; SEC confirms acceptance of spot Solana ETF applications submitted by 21Shares, Bitwise, Canary, and VanEck.
PANews2025/02/12 17:30
Virtuals encountered "acclimatization" on the first day of Solana launch, with Agent graduation rate only 8.3% and data challenged by market fluctuations

As AI Agents are not gaining popularity, Virtuals Protocol’s Solana multi-chain expansion plan seems to be facing difficulties in adapting to the local environment. Not only is the graduation rate low, but the market participation is also insufficient.
PANews2025/02/12 17:26
OSL Trading Time: BTC OTC supply shrinks and institutions enter the market, ETH breaks and tests market confidence

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews2025/02/12 12:00
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.12)

The market is ambushing the names of the remaining DOGE employees
PANews2025/02/12 10:23
Ethereum is facing a wave of liquidations, and the Solana ecosystem meme trend is weakening. When will the turning point of the crypto market come?

Although the fundamentals are positive, the market currently faces many uncertainties, including the specific implementation of tariff policies and the possible responses of China and the European Union.
PANews2025/02/12 09:30
PA Daily | DIN launches airdrop query page and announces token economics; CEXs such as Binance and Upbit will list Solayer

Binance HODLer airdrop launched Solayer (LAYER); Binance Alpha listed Autonolas (OLAS); DIN launched the airdrop query page and announced the token economics.
PANews2025/02/11 17:30
Does DeSci need a pump? From the dilemma of the pharmaceutical industry

Currently, DeSci projects are focused on the pharmaceutical field, which is one of the low-hanging fruits in improving humanity&#39;s most important resource: health.
PANews2025/02/11 13:44
The total market value of AI Agent plummeted by 67%. The competition between Solana and Base chain is surging. Can the old MEME survive by relying on AI?

From the data, how big is the callback of AI Agent? What kind of competition changes are quietly happening between chains? PANews conducted an investigation on the recent data changes of AI Agent.
PANews2025/02/11 11:22
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.11)

ai proxy rebound
PANews2025/02/11 10:56
OSL Trading Time: 27 US states pay attention to BTC, Bitcoin and Ethereum are still showing a positive trend

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews2025/02/10 18:30

