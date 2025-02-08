2025-08-08 Friday

Key insights into leading projects in various fields of DeFi: overall oligopoly structure

At its core, DeFi is about providing a more innovative and efficient system that solves TradFi inefficiencies through proven PMF (Point-Market Fit).
Moonveil
DeFi
Core DAO
FIT
PANews2025/02/10 17:42
PA Daily | The President of the Central African Republic is suspected to have announced the launch of the Meme coin CAR; ETH's market share has dropped to 10%

Matrixport: ETH&#39;s market share has dropped to 10%, and ETH prices may continue to be under pressure; Ethereum spot ETFs had a net inflow of US$420 million last week, and none of the nine ETFs had a net outflow; The President of the Maldives is suspected of launching the MLDVS token, and it is not certain whether it was due to the theft of Account X.
CAR
TokenFi
MAY
Memecoin
Ethereum
PANews2025/02/10 17:30
From waiting to accepting, American university endowment funds are embracing cryptocurrency

Endowments and foundations became among the first institutional investors to embrace cryptocurrencies.
PANews2025/02/10 13:45
The battle for “VC coins”: the dilemma of crypto project token distribution from the perspective of BERA tokens

Projects should focus on the long-term health of the protocol, align with the core community, and avoid focusing too much on “gamification” or transactions that only attract speculative capital in the short term after launch.
TokenFi
Core DAO
VinuChain
BERA
PANews2025/02/10 12:52
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.10)

The market is not short of funds, and the speed of meme's new listings to reach $100 million is accelerating
Sleepless AI
Memecoin
MEMES
Notcoin
PANews2025/02/10 10:46
Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Olas, an autonomous AI agent platform in the crypto field, completed a $13.8 million financing round, led by 1kx

The sub-sectors of financing projects are relatively scattered, and projects in multiple categories have completed financing.
Sleepless AI
Autonolas
PANews2025/02/10 10:20
Weekly preview | Layer3 gaming network B3 launches B3 token and airdrops; Cheelee (CHEEL) unlocks tokens worth approximately $169 million

In the coming week from February 10, 2025 to February 16, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
TokenFi
B3 Base
PANews2025/02/09 21:39
PA Daily | Binance launches Test (TST) and Cheems (1000CHEEMS); After Trump launches Meme coin, more than 700 tokens are sent to his wallet

The Arweave computing platform AO mainnet has been launched; Musk's confrontation with Washington has become the cover of the new issue of Time magazine; Brazil's stock exchange B3 will launch BTC options and ETH and SOL futures contracts; Berachain Foundation stated that the second part of the airdrop will be distributed to wallets on February 10.
Solana
OFFICIAL TRUMP
Bitcoin
Moonveil
Test
SentraNet
Memecoin
Cheems
Ambire Wallet
PANews2025/02/09 17:19
PA Daily | Hong Kong approves an investment immigration application with ETH as proof of assets; Kanye refuses to promote RUG Meme coin to obtain $2 million

A Florida senator proposed a Bitcoin investment bill; lawmakers from Kentucky and Maryland proposed &quot;Bitcoin reserve&quot; bills respectively; the SEC postponed the decision on BlackRock&#39;s Ethereum ETF options trading to April 9.
Memecoin
Ethereum
PANews2025/02/08 17:30
Why did Tether invest over $770 million in the video platform Rumble? Business experience backed by Trump’s circle

Although Tether, which earns tens of billions of dollars in annual profits, has been accelerating its investment pace in the past few months, Rumble&#39;s cross-field investment is still surprising. This may be related to the close ties between Rumble and Trump, and its desire to expand its business layout in the United States.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
Dog In Vest
CROSS
MAY
WHY
PANews2025/02/08 17:00

