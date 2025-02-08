MEXC Exchange
Key insights into leading projects in various fields of DeFi: overall oligopoly structure
At its core, DeFi is about providing a more innovative and efficient system that solves TradFi inefficiencies through proven PMF (Point-Market Fit).
$0.09947
-1.19%
DEFI
$0.002017
-5.48%
CORE
$0.519
+6.85%
FIT
$0.00004746
-0.58%
PANews
2025/02/10 17:42
PA Daily | The President of the Central African Republic is suspected to have announced the launch of the Meme coin CAR; ETH's market share has dropped to 10%
Matrixport: ETH's market share has dropped to 10%, and ETH prices may continue to be under pressure; Ethereum spot ETFs had a net inflow of US$420 million last week, and none of the nine ETFs had a net outflow; The President of the Maldives is suspected of launching the MLDVS token, and it is not certain whether it was due to the theft of Account X.
CAR
$0.010944
+3.79%
TOKEN
$0.0161
+4.54%
MAY
$0.05093
+1.69%
MEME
$0.001759
+6.21%
ETH
$3,940.07
+7.71%
PANews
2025/02/10 17:30
From waiting to accepting, American university endowment funds are embracing cryptocurrency
Endowments and foundations became among the first institutional investors to embrace cryptocurrencies.
PANews
2025/02/10 13:45
The battle for “VC coins”: the dilemma of crypto project token distribution from the perspective of BERA tokens
Projects should focus on the long-term health of the protocol, align with the core community, and avoid focusing too much on “gamification” or transactions that only attract speculative capital in the short term after launch.
TOKEN
$0.0161
+4.54%
CORE
$0.519
+6.85%
VC
$0.00505
-5.60%
BERA
$1.944
+7.04%
PANews
2025/02/10 12:52
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.10)
The market is not short of funds, and the speed of meme's new listings to reach $100 million is accelerating
AI
$0.1311
+6.93%
MEME
$0.001759
+6.21%
MEMES
$0.00008822
-0.21%
NOT
$0.002155
+6.52%
PANews
2025/02/10 10:46
Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Olas, an autonomous AI agent platform in the crypto field, completed a $13.8 million financing round, led by 1kx
The sub-sectors of financing projects are relatively scattered, and projects in multiple categories have completed financing.
AI
$0.1311
+6.93%
OLAS
$0.2255
+2.92%
PANews
2025/02/10 10:20
Weekly preview | Layer3 gaming network B3 launches B3 token and airdrops; Cheelee (CHEEL) unlocks tokens worth approximately $169 million
In the coming week from February 10, 2025 to February 16, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
TOKEN
$0.0161
+4.54%
B3
$0.003262
+2.35%
PANews
2025/02/09 21:39
PA Daily | Binance launches Test (TST) and Cheems (1000CHEEMS); After Trump launches Meme coin, more than 700 tokens are sent to his wallet
The Arweave computing platform AO mainnet has been launched; Musk's confrontation with Washington has become the cover of the new issue of Time magazine; Brazil's stock exchange B3 will launch BTC options and ETH and SOL futures contracts; Berachain Foundation stated that the second part of the airdrop will be distributed to wallets on February 10.
SOL
$175.35
+4.96%
TRUMP
$9.222
+4.64%
BTC
$116,790.23
+1.96%
$0.09947
-1.19%
TST
$0.02635
-5.14%
SENT
$0.000038
+11.76%
MEME
$0.001759
+6.21%
CHEEMS
$0.0000012318
+2.30%
WALLET
$0.02892
+2.88%
PANews
2025/02/09 17:19
PA Daily | Hong Kong approves an investment immigration application with ETH as proof of assets; Kanye refuses to promote RUG Meme coin to obtain $2 million
A Florida senator proposed a Bitcoin investment bill; lawmakers from Kentucky and Maryland proposed "Bitcoin reserve" bills respectively; the SEC postponed the decision on BlackRock's Ethereum ETF options trading to April 9.
MEME
$0.001759
+6.21%
ETH
$3,940.07
+7.71%
PANews
2025/02/08 17:30
Why did Tether invest over $770 million in the video platform Rumble? Business experience backed by Trump’s circle
Although Tether, which earns tens of billions of dollars in annual profits, has been accelerating its investment pace in the past few months, Rumble's cross-field investment is still surprising. This may be related to the close ties between Rumble and Trump, and its desire to expand its business layout in the United States.
TRUMP
$9.222
+4.64%
INVEST
$0.00025
+7.61%
CROSS
$0.29244
-3.82%
MAY
$0.05093
+1.69%
WHY
$0.0000000271
+1.68%
PANews
2025/02/08 17:00
